Bulland Investments REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

02.03.2022 14:28:55 (local time)

Company: Bulland Investments REIT-Sofia (5BDA)

Texim Bank AD, as a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Bulland Investments REIT (5BDA), ISIN BG2100011191, has convened a General Meeting of Bondholders on 21 March 2022 at 10:30 am in the city of Sofia at 43 Christopher Columbus Blvd. under the following agenda:

- Change of the bond loan terms and conditions

Draft resolution: The GMB approves the proposed by the issuer changes in the terms and conditions of the bond loan, namely the issuer to be entitled at its discretion by providing the necessary financial resources to exercise a call option not only on an interest payment date but at any time during the bond loan term.

- In the absence of a quorum, the GMB will be held on 04 April 2022 at 10:30 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The right to participate in the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100011191, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).

The invitation to the GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

