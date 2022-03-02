Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulland Investments REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAND   BG1100067054

BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT

(LAND)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulland Investments REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM

03/02/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation and materials for a GSM 02.03.2022 14:28:55 (local time)

Company: Bulland Investments REIT-Sofia (5BDA)
Texim Bank AD, as a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Bulland Investments REIT (5BDA), ISIN BG2100011191, has convened a General Meeting of Bondholders on 21 March 2022 at 10:30 am in the city of Sofia at 43 Christopher Columbus Blvd. under the following agenda:
- Change of the bond loan terms and conditions
Draft resolution: The GMB approves the proposed by the issuer changes in the terms and conditions of the bond loan, namely the issuer to be entitled at its discretion by providing the necessary financial resources to exercise a call option not only on an interest payment date but at any time during the bond loan term.
- In the absence of a quorum, the GMB will be held on 04 April 2022 at 10:30 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The right to participate in the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100011191, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).
The invitation to the GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Bulland Investments ADSITS published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT
03:18pBULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
01/28BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT : Insider information
PU
01/27BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
01/14BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT : Coupon Payment
PU
More news
Chart BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT
Duration : Period :
Bulland Investments REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Danko Iliev Idakiev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ivan Georgiev Munkov Chairman
Svetoslav Bogdanov Antonov Director
Milena Stoyanova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULLAND INVESTMENTS REIT-7.83%0