    AMMO   CA12023A1057

BULLET EXPLORATION INC.

(AMMO)
04/16 12:44:46 pm
0.14 CAD   -30.00%
Bullet Exploration Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
04/12BULLET EXPLORATION INC  : . Makes Payment Under Option Agreement
AQ
Bullet Exploration Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

04/19/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) (the "Corporation") announces that, pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to acquire up to 1,800,000 common shares of the Corporation to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The stock options will be exercisable at $0.14 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. On April 16, 2021, the closing price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange was $0.14 per share. The stock options, and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 20, 2021.

For further information please contact:
Bullet Exploration Inc
Jean (Ted) Pomerleau, President and CEO
E: info@bulletexploration.com
T: 403-383-7913.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80889


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean Pomerleau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Riaz Sumar Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Wayne Tisdale Director
Robert Meister Director
J. Garry Clark Director
