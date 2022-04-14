Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bulletin Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   AU000000BNR8

BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED

(BNR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:57 am EDT
0.2200 AUD   -4.35%
02:35aBULLETIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - BNR
PU
04/06BULLETIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - BNR
PU
03/31Bulletin Resources Validates Lithium Zones at Ravensthorpe Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulletin Resources : Application for quotation of securities - BNR

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

BNR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,518

14/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code BNR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 88144590858

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BNRO : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2024

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BNR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

6/4/2022

6/4/2022

4,518

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 14/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 4,518

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.10000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bulletin Resources Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED
02:35aBULLETIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - BNR
PU
04/06BULLETIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - BNR
PU
03/31Bulletin Resources Validates Lithium Zones at Ravensthorpe Project
MT
03/30BULLETIN RESOURCES : More High Grade Spodumene Confirmed at Ravensthorpe
PU
03/30Bulletin Resources Limited Provides Laboratory Assay Results from the Recent Mapping an..
CI
03/29BULLETIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - BNR
PU
03/23BULLETIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - BNR
PU
03/20Bulletin Resources Finds More Lithium Outcrops at Ravensthorpe Project in Western Austr..
MT
03/20BULLETIN RESOURCES : More Spodumene Lithium Outcrops Found at Ravensthorpe
PU
03/20Bulletin Resources Limited Announces More Spodumene Lithium Outcrops Found At Ravenstho..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,85 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net income 2021 3,55 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net cash 2021 3,68 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,7 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales 2021 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bulletin Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Csar Chief Executive Officer
Paul Poli Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Prior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Paul Martin Non-Executive Director
Neville John Bassett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED215.07%50
NEWMONT CORPORATION35.92%65 385
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION33.76%45 393
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED23.60%29 534
PJSC POLYUS9.98%22 857
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.16.65%22 660