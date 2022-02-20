Bulletin Resources : Second High Grade Lithium Trend Confirmed at Ravensthorpe

Bulletin CEO, Mr Mark Csar said, "following on from the recently reported exceptional spodumene and amblygonite lithium rock chip assays at Big pegmatite within the Eastern Pegmatite Trend, it is extremely pleasing to report high grade lithium assays within the Western Pegmatite Trend. We now have a great opportunity to progress two lithium plays only a few kms apart in this incredibly prospective area with an operating lithium processing plant only 12km away."

Further work

The previous explorer, Lithium Australia, mapped extensions to the lepidolite zone sampled in this recent mapping program at the Horseshoe pegmatite and these extensions will be sampled to gain a better understanding of the potential of the area (Figure 2). While no spodumene has been mapped as of yet in this part of the Horseshoe pegmatite, the remainder of Horseshoe as well as other outcropping pegmatites in the Western Pegmatite Trend will be investigated to evaluate their potential economic value.

A full set of results is provided in Appendix 1.

Figure 2: Lepidolite lithium assays of the southern portion of Horseshoe pegmatite on a background of

Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) mapping (reference: DMIRS Wamex report a123854 (modified))