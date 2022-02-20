Log in
    BNR   AU000000BNR8

BULLETIN RESOURCES LIMITED

(BNR)
Bulletin Resources : Second High Grade Lithium Trend Confirmed at Ravensthorpe

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
21 February 2022

ASX RELEASE

Second High Grade Lithium Trend Confirmed

Ravensthorpe Lithium Project

Highlights

A second high grade lithium pegmatite trend (Western Pegmatite

Trend) has been confirmed parallel to the high grade spodumene

bearing Eastern Pegmatite Trend (refer ASX BNR announcement 17 Feb

2022)

The lepidolite bearing Western Pegmatite Trend represents an

excellent additional second leg to the Ravensthorpe Lithium

Project

This is the first sampling program that BNR has conducted at the

Horseshoe pegmatite which is part of this Western Pegmatite

Trend

Horseshoe pegmatite returned rock chip assays up to 4.50% Li2O

with an average assay of 3.1% Li2O, 0.8% Rb and 0.16% Cs along

a 50m long outcropping lepidolite mineralised zone

Rock chip assays at Horseshoe pegmatite include:

o

4.50% Li2O

o

3.09% Li2O

o

2.85% Li2O

o

2.79% Li2O

o

2.68% Li2O

o

2.39% Li2O

Additional known lepidolite zones at Horseshoe pegmatite

remain to be tested

Bulletin will advance exploration of both the Western Pegmatite

Trend as well as the Eastern Pegmatite Trend where exceptional

spodumene results were recently reported

Bulletin remains very well funded with $12.06M in cash,

receivables and liquid investments

Chairman

Paul Poli

Chief Executive Officer

Mark Csar

Non- Executive Directors

Robert Martin

Daniel Prior

Neville Bassett

Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

  1. million shares
    Listed Options
  1. million
    Unlisted Options
  1. million
    Top Shareholders

Goldfire Enterprises

22.8%

Top 20 Shareholders

52.6%

Market Capitalisation $45.69 million @ 16 cents

Bulletin Resources LimitedASX : BNR Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth, WA 6000 I PO Box 376 Northbridge WA 6865 I phone (08) 9230 3585 www.bulletinresources.com

Bulletin Resources Limited ("Bulletin", "BNR") is pleased to provide laboratory results from recent rock-chip sampling conducted at the Western Pegmatite Trend at its Ravensthorpe Lithium project. The project is located only 12km southwest and along strike of Allkem Limited's (ASX: AKE) Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine.

Western Pegmatite Trend

An initial, limited rock-chip sampling program at regular 10m intervals along the strike of a 1m wide and 50m long, lepidolite rich, outcrop in the southern portion of the Horseshoe pegmatite returned lithium grades up to 4.50% Li2O with an average grade of 3.1% Li2O, 0.8% Rb and 0.16% Cs (Figures 1 - 3).

Laboratory results of the six rock chip samples at Horseshoe pegmatite are:

  1. 4.50% Li2O o 3.09% Li2O o 2.85% Li2O o 2.79% Li2O o 2.68% Li2O o 2.39% Li2O

Figure 1: LCT pegmatites and rock chip assays above 1.0% Li2O at Horseshoe pegmatite highlighted in yellow with previously reported results highlighted in white (refer ASX announcements dated 13 December 2021 and

17 February 2022)

Bulletin CEO, Mr Mark Csar said, "following on from the recently reported exceptional spodumene and amblygonite lithium rock chip assays at Big pegmatite within the Eastern Pegmatite Trend, it is extremely pleasing to report high grade lithium assays within the Western Pegmatite Trend. We now have a great opportunity to progress two lithium plays only a few kms apart in this incredibly prospective area with an operating lithium processing plant only 12km away."

Further work

The previous explorer, Lithium Australia, mapped extensions to the lepidolite zone sampled in this recent mapping program at the Horseshoe pegmatite and these extensions will be sampled to gain a better understanding of the potential of the area (Figure 2). While no spodumene has been mapped as of yet in this part of the Horseshoe pegmatite, the remainder of Horseshoe as well as other outcropping pegmatites in the Western Pegmatite Trend will be investigated to evaluate their potential economic value.

A full set of results is provided in Appendix 1.

Figure 2: Lepidolite lithium assays of the southern portion of Horseshoe pegmatite on a background of

Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) mapping (reference: DMIRS Wamex report a123854 (modified))

Figure 3: Lepidolite lithium mineralisation at Horseshoe pegmatite

Figure 4: Bulletin's Ravensthorpe Lithium project location

This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Bulletin Resources Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Poli, Chairman

Phone: +61 8 9230 3585

Appendix 1 - Rock Chip Samples

Sample detail

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Pegmatite

Description

Li2O

Ba

Cs

K

Nb

Rb

Sn

Ta

B014057

766717

6272171

Horseshoe

Large schorls within albite, muscovite and quartz matrix

0.09

20

39

0.3

20

210

70

10

B014058

766897

6271905

Horseshoe

Lepidolite vein contacting the quartz core

2.79

40

868

5.5

90

7,290

90

236

B014059

766900

6271915

Horseshoe

Lepidolite vein contacting the quartz core

2.68

80

667

5.4

55

6,780

80

117

B014060

766898

6271923

Horseshoe

Lepidolite vein contacting the quartz core

2.85

50

967

5.8

70

7,470

50

112

B014061

766899

6271930

Horseshoe

Lepidolite vein contacting the quartz core

4.50

150

5,663

7.9

225

11,570

40

5,692

B014062

766902

6271942

Horseshoe

Lepidolite vein contacting the quartz core

2.39

80

835

5.5

110

6,490

130

170

B014063

766907

6271948

Horseshoe

Lepidolite vein contacting the quartz core

3.09

80

890

7.1

70

8,540

120

84

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bulletin Resources Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
