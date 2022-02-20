Bulletin Resources : Second High Grade Lithium Trend Confirmed at Ravensthorpe
02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
21 February 2022
ASX RELEASE
Second High Grade Lithium Trend Confirmed
Ravensthorpe Lithium Project
Highlights
• A second high grade lithium pegmatite trend (Western Pegmatite
Trend) has been confirmed parallel to the high grade spodumene
bearing Eastern Pegmatite Trend (refer ASX BNR announcement 17 Feb
2022)
• The lepidolite bearing Western Pegmatite Trend represents an
excellent additional second leg to the Ravensthorpe Lithium
Project
• This is the first sampling program that BNR has conducted at the
Horseshoe pegmatite which is part of this Western Pegmatite
Trend
• Horseshoe pegmatite returned rock chip assays up to 4.50% Li2O
with an average assay of 3.1% Li2O, 0.8% Rb and 0.16% Cs along
a 50m long outcropping lepidolite mineralised zone
• Rock chip assays at Horseshoe pegmatite include:
o
4.50% Li2O
o
3.09% Li2O
o
2.85% Li2O
o
2.79% Li2O
o
2.68% Li2O
o
2.39% Li2O
• Additional known lepidolite zones at Horseshoe pegmatite
remain to be tested
• Bulletin will advance exploration of both the Western Pegmatite
Trend as well as the Eastern Pegmatite Trend where exceptional
spodumene results were recently reported
• Bulletin remains very well funded with $12.06M in cash,
receivables and liquid investments
Chairman
Paul Poli
Chief Executive Officer
Mark Csar
Non- Executive Directors
Robert Martin
Daniel Prior
Neville Bassett
Company Secretary
Andrew Chapman
Shares on Issue
million shares
Listed Options
million
Unlisted Options
million
Top Shareholders
Goldfire Enterprises
22.8%
Top 20 Shareholders
52.6%
Market Capitalisation $45.69 million @ 16 cents
Bulletin Resources Limited ("Bulletin", "BNR") is pleased to provide laboratory results from recent rock-chip sampling conducted at the Western Pegmatite Trend at its Ravensthorpe Lithium project. The project is located only 12km southwest and along strike of Allkem Limited's (ASX: AKE) Mt Cattlin Lithium Mine.
Western Pegmatite Trend
An initial, limited rock-chip sampling program at regular 10m intervals along the strike of a 1m wide and 50m long, lepidolite rich, outcrop in the southern portion of the Horseshoe pegmatite returned lithium grades up to 4.50% Li2O with an average grade of 3.1% Li2O, 0.8% Rb and 0.16% Cs (Figures 1 - 3).
Laboratory results of the six rock chip samples at Horseshoe pegmatite are:
4.50% Li2O o 3.09% Li2O o 2.85% Li2O o 2.79% Li2O o 2.68% Li2O o 2.39% Li2O
Figure 1: LCT pegmatites and rock chip assays above 1.0% Li2O at Horseshoe pegmatite highlighted in yellow with previously reported results highlighted in white (refer ASX announcements dated 13 December 2021 and
17 February 2022)
Bulletin CEO, Mr Mark Csar said, "following on from the recently reported exceptional spodumene and amblygonite lithium rock chip assays at Big pegmatite within the Eastern Pegmatite Trend, it is extremely pleasing to report high grade lithium assays within the Western Pegmatite Trend. We now have a great opportunity to progress two lithium plays only a few kms apart in this incredibly prospective area with an operating lithium processing plant only 12km away."
Further work
The previous explorer, Lithium Australia, mapped extensions to the lepidolite zone sampled in this recent mapping program at the Horseshoe pegmatite and these extensions will be sampled to gain a better understanding of the potential of the area (Figure 2). While no spodumene has been mapped as of yet in this part of the Horseshoe pegmatite, the remainder of Horseshoe as well as other outcropping pegmatites in the Western Pegmatite Trend will be investigated to evaluate their potential economic value.
A full set of results is provided in Appendix 1.
Figure 2: Lepidolite lithium assays of the southern portion of Horseshoe pegmatite on a background of
Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) mapping (reference: DMIRS Wamex report a123854 (modified))
Figure 3: Lepidolite lithium mineralisation at Horseshoe pegmatite
