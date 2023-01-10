Bullion Gold Resources Releases Drilling Results on the Bousquet Project

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (“Bullion Gold” or “The Company”) announces that it completed a program of 17 holes for a total of approximately 3,850 meters last fall on the Bousquet project (Cadillac fault, Abitibi, Quebec) in the sector of the Paquin East showing.



The purpose of this program was to test the surface potential of this showing as well as to verify its eastern extension. All the results obtained show that the gold values are mainly concentrated in the central part of this showing, tending to decrease significantly towards the east.

The best results obtained during this drilling campaign are as follows:

BO-22-11 118,5 129,0 10,50 1,72 And 135,00 147,00 12,00 1,23 BO-22-15 223,00 236,00 13,00 1,33 Including 232,50 236,00 3,50 3,65 BO-22-17 191,00 193,50 2,50 6,00

“Having intersected gold values in virtually all our drilling allows us to know more about the structure of the property. The compilation of these new results coupled with 3D modeling will provide a better view of this project. We have several other targets to test, including the northern part of the property, which historically remains little explored” underlined Mr. Jonathan Hamel, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Bousquet project is located in one of the most active mining camps in Canada. The main gold showings are in the southern part of the property. A sheared and folded corridor containing the Paquin (East and West), Decoeur, Joannès and CB1 gold showings crosses the southern part of the Bousquet property over nearly 3 km. The northern part of the property, located north of the very prolific gold-bearing Cadillac-Larder Lake (CLL) fault, has practically never been tested by drilling despite the presence of numerous targets defined by a magnetic survey carried out in 2020. The western part of the property also located north of the CLL fault has also been very little explored in previous years. A few gold showings have been traced there by drilling over the last century.

This press release was read and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., director, and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

