    BPAC   KYG1792A1004

BULLPEN PARLAY ACQUISITION COMPANY

(BPAC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:23:04 2023-03-30 pm EDT
10.41 USD   +0.19%
03/31Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K
GL
03/30Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K
AQ
03/30BULLPEN PARLAY ACQUISITION CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/31/2023 | 12:00am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company (Nasdaq: BPAC) (the “Company”) yesterday announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. A copy of the annual report is available through the Company’s website, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Additional information may be found at Company’s website link, https://bullpenparlayacquisitioncompany.gcs-web.com.

Contact information:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company
support@bullpenparlayacquisitioncorp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 299 M 299 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart BULLPEN PARLAY ACQUISITION COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David VanEgmond Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Wiesen President
Paul Martino Executive Chairman
Brett David Calapp Independent Director
Leslie Ottolenghi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULLPEN PARLAY ACQUISITION COMPANY1.66%299
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)7.40%60 111
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.95%23 761
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA1.96%11 598
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.62%10 256
LIFCO AB (PUBL)23.46%9 387
