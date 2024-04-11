Bulten : INVITATION TO THE PRESENTATION OF BULTEN GROUP'S Q1 REPORT 2024
April 11, 2024 at 05:07 am EDT
Published: 2024-04-11 11:00:00 CEST
Bulten AB
Investor News
INVITATION TO THE PRESENTATION OF BULTEN GROUP'S Q1 REPORT 2024
Bulten Group's interim report for the first quarter 2024 will be published on April 25, at 1.30 PM CEST.
A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day, at 3.30 PM CEST, where acting President and CEO Christina Hallin and CFO Anna Åkerblad will be commenting the result. The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, April 25
Time: The report will be published at 1.30 PM CEST and the webcasted telephone conference starts at 3.30 PM CEST
Information for participants:
If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. Through the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bulten-q1-report-2024
If you prefer to participate via conference call, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. Through the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask questions verbally.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049092
The report will also be available on Bulten's website: https://www.bulten.com/en/IR?
For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Hultgren, SVP Corporate Communications and IR, Bulten AB
Phone: +46 (0) 72-747 17 58
E-mail: ulrika.hultgren@bulten.com
About Bulten
Bulten Groupis a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2023 totaled SEK 5,757 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Bulten AB, formerly FinnvedenBulten AB, is a Sweden-based company engaged in the provision of products, technical solutions and systems in metallic materials, primarily to the automotive industry. On June 30, 2014, the Company completed the divestment of its Finnveden Metal Structures (FMS) division to Shiloh Industries Inc. Its other business area, Bulten, offers fasteners to the European automotive market. It develops, manufactures and markets a range of metallic fasteners and related services. Its production processes include stamping, die casting and joining.