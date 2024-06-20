Bulten Group's half-year report for 2024 will be published on July 10, at 08.00 AM CEST.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day, at 11.00 AM CEST, where acting President and CEO Christina Hallin and CFO Anna Åkerblad will be commenting the result. The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Time: The report will be published at 08.00 AM CEST and the webcasted telephone conference starts at 11.00 AM CEST

Information for participants:

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. Through the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bulten-q2-report-2024

If you prefer to participate via conference call, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. Through the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask questions verbally.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049093

The report will also be available on Bulten's website:

https://www.bulten.com/en/IR?