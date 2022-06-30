Bulten : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q2 report 2022

Bulten's half-year report for the period January - June 2022 will be published on Wednesday 13 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

A presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day at 11:00 CEST during a webcasted teleconference. Thereport will be presented by President and CEO Anders Nyström and CFO Anna Åkerblad. The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

Date:Wednesday, July 13

Time: The report will be published at 08:00 CEST and the teleconference starts at 11:00 CEST

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in 5 minutes before the opening:

SE:+46850558350

UK: +443333009031

US: +16467224903

The presentation and teleconference can be accessed via the link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bulten-q2-2022

The interim report, presentation and a recording of the teleconference will also be available at the company's website: https://www.bulten.com/en/ir

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Hultgren, SVP Corporate Communications & IR, +46 727-47 17 58, ulrika.hultgren@bulten.com Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees in 16 countries and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2021 totaled SEK 3,730 million. Since 2020, PSM International has been a part of Bulten. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

