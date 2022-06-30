Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bulten AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BULTEN   SE0003849223

BULTEN AB (PUBL)

(BULTEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:16 2022-06-30 am EDT
62.85 SEK   -3.31%
10:03aBULTEN : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q2 report 2022
PU
04/29BULTEN AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28Press release from the Annual General Meeting of Bulten AB (publ) April 28, 2022
AQ
Bulten : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q2 report 2022

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Bulten's half-year report for the period January - June 2022 will be published on Wednesday 13 July 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

A presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day at 11:00 CEST during a webcasted teleconference. Thereport will be presented by President and CEO Anders Nyström and CFO Anna Åkerblad. The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

Date:Wednesday, July 13
Time: The report will be published at 08:00 CEST and the teleconference starts at 11:00 CEST

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in 5 minutes before the opening:
SE:+46850558350
UK: +443333009031
US: +16467224903

The presentation and teleconference can be accessed via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bulten-q2-2022

The interim report, presentation and a recording of the teleconference will also be available at the company's website: https://www.bulten.com/en/ir

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Hultgren, SVP Corporate Communications & IR, +46 727-47 17 58, ulrika.hultgren@bulten.comBulten Groupis a leading global manufacturer and supplier of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,700 employees in 16 countries and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2021 totaled SEK 3,730 million. Since 2020, PSM International has been a part of Bulten. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Bulten AB published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 092 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2022 80,8 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net Debt 2022 839 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 1 364 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart BULTEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bulten AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BULTEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 65,00 SEK
Average target price 90,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Nyström President & Chief Executive Officer
Anna Akerblad Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Peter Mikael Liljedahl Chairman
Emmy Pavlovic Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Fredrik Bäckström Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULTEN AB (PUBL)-30.11%134
DENSO CORPORATION-23.10%40 931
APTIV PLC-43.76%25 134
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.41%16 611
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-18.22%15 686
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-12.05%15 525