Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bulten AB (publ)    BULTEN   SE0003849223

BULTEN AB (PUBL)

(BULTEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/11 07:49:19 am
102.2 SEK   +10.25%
06:37aBULTEN : Q4 report 2020
PU
06:31aBULTEN : Q4 report 2020
AQ
01/27BULTEN : inaugurates new factory in Taiwan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulten : Q4 report 2020

02/11/2021 | 12:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Record quarter ended 2020.

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,080 (784) million, an increase of 37.6% on the same period last year; SEK 129 million is attributable to the acquisition of PSM.

  • Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 92 (27) million, equating to an operating margin of 8.5% (3.5). Adjusted operating earnings totaled SEK 85 (42) million, equating to an adjusted operating margin of 7.8% (5.4).

  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 63 (11) million.

  • Order bookings amounted to SEK 1,188 (842) million, an increase of 41.1% on the same period last year; SEK 140 million is attributable to the acquisition of PSM.

  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 176 (98) million.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.96 (0.54).

  • Bulten has recruited Anna Åkerblad to the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will start by the beginning of March 2021.

JANUARY-DECEMBER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 3,195 (3,093) million, an increase of 3.3% on the same period last year; SEK 369 million is attributable to the acquisition of PSM.

  • Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 116 (98) million, equating to an operating margin of 3.6% (3.2). Adjusted operating earnings totaled SEK 113 (147) million, equating to an adjusted operating margin of 3.5% (4.8).

  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 50 (55) million.

  • Order bookings amounted to SEK 3,607 (3,103) million, an increase of 16.2% on the same period last year; SEK 488 million is attributable to the acquisition of PSM.

  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 447 (207) million.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 2.66 (2.62).

  • Net debt amounted to SEK 458 (565) million. Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) totaled SEK 112 (299) million.

  • The equity/assets ratio was 49.4% (55.2) at the end of the period. The equity/assets ratio (excluding lease liabilities) totaled SEK 55.2% (60.5).

  • On February 28, 2020 Bulten acquired all shares in PSM International Holdings Limited (PSM) for a purchase price of USD 24.5 million (SEK 230 m) on a cash-free and debt-free basis.

  • Bulten has acquired a minority holding in TensionCam Systems AB (TensionCam) at a purchase sum of SEK 6 million.

  • Bulten has signed a Full Service Provider (FSP) contract for delivery of fasteners to a European OEM, which is also an existing customer, worth in the region of EUR 60 million a year at full production. Deliveries began in July 2020 and start-up costs are estimated to total approximately EUR 1 million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • The Board of Bulten AB will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.00 (0.00) per share for 2020.

CEO'S COMMENTS

'The improvement we saw at the end of the third quarter has continued during the fourth quarter with a recovery in the market, phasing-in of new contracts according to plan, and good development in the acquired company, PSM. During the quarter, Bulten's net sales increased by 37.6% and order bookings by as much as 41.1%.

Strong demand, higher capacity utilization and a positive outcome from the streamlining initiatives begun in 2019, and accelerated during the pandemic, have led to positive effects on earnings. Operating earnings totaled SEK 92 million, equating to an operating margin of 8.5%. Adjusted for non-recurring items of SEK 7 million, operating earnings for the quarter totaled SEK 85 million, equating to an operating margin of 7.8%. Thanks to focused initiatives, we had a positive cash flow from operating activities of SEK 176 million, of which change in working capital totaled SEK 55 million. Even disregarding acquisition effects this is a record quarter in Bulten's history, both as regards sales and profit - something we are very proud of.

We can however see several challenges in the immediate future. COVID-19 has continued to create uncertainty in the world. A lack of microprocessors has also caused disruptions to our customers' production, which is expected to continue during the first half of 2021. We have maintained our flexibility and have good opportunities to adapt the operation to the situation, and are also continuing the infection control measures introduced at our plants to assure health and safety.

Despite a very turbulent 2020, we have succeeded well in our efforts to complete our 'Stronger 24' strategy plan, which we introduced at the beginning of 2020. The executive management team has been expanded and is partly new, and this means among others a stronger focus on sales to new customers and on technology development. The relocation of our production units in Taiwan and the USA has gone according to plan, and we still see potential in synergies with our acquired company PSM, which has now been fully integrated in the Bulten organization. Bulten continues to gain market share and we see good opportunities to strengthen our position further in 2021.'

Anders Nyström, President and CEO

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in the teleconference on February 11 at 15:30 CET. The report will be presented by Anders Nyström, President and CEO and Claes Lundqvist, acting CFO via audiocast.

The presentation will be held in English and can be followed live via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bulten-q4-2020. It will also be possible to take part of the audiocast afterwards at the same address or at www.bulten.com/ir.

To participate in the teleconference, please call 5 minutes before the opening:

SE: +46850558368
UK: +443333009269
US: +18335268384

Copies of the presentation will be available at www.bulten.com/ir approximately 30 minutes before start.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Nyström, President and CEO
Tel: + 46 31-734 59 00

Kamilla Oresvärd, Senior Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70-520 59 17, e-mail: kamilla.oresvard@bulten.com

This information is information that Bulten AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 CET on 11 February 2021.

Bulten Group is one of the leading suppliers of fasteners to the international automotive industry. The company's product range includes everything from customer-specific standard products to customized special fasteners. The company also provides technical development, line-feeding, logistics, material and production expertise. Bulten offers a Full Service Provider concept or parts thereof. The company was founded in 1873, has some 1,600 employees in sixteen countries and head office in Gothenburg. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at www.bulten.com.

Back

Disclaimer

Bulten AB published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BULTEN AB (PUBL)
06:37aBULTEN : Q4 report 2020
PU
06:31aBULTEN : Q4 report 2020
AQ
01/27BULTEN : inaugurates new factory in Taiwan
PU
01/25BULTEN : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q4 report 2020
PU
2020BULTEN : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO
PU
2020BULTEN : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO
AQ
2020BULTEN : Q3 report 2020
PU
2020BULTEN : Q3 report 2020
AQ
2020BULTEN AB (PUBL) : s Nomination Committee for 2021 AGM appointed
PU
2020BULTEN AB (PUBL) : s Nomination Committee for 2021 AGM appointed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 065 M 369 M 266 M
Net income 2020 21,7 M 2,61 M 1,89 M
Net Debt 2020 484 M 58,2 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 87,9x
Yield 2020 0,27%
Capitalization 1 946 M 234 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 696
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart BULTEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bulten AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BULTEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 105,00 SEK
Last Close Price 92,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Nyström President & Chief Executive Officer
Claes Lundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Peter Mikael Liljedahl Chairman
Emmy Pavlovic Senior Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Fredrik Bäckström Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULTEN AB (PUBL)3.23%234
DENSO CORPORATION10.34%50 110
APTIV PLC15.04%40 474
CONTINENTAL AG1.73%29 933
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.56.81%29 663
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD29.75%28 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ