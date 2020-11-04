Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bulten AB (publ)    BULTEN   SE0003849223

BULTEN AB (PUBL)

(BULTEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/04 10:45:41 am
80.55 SEK   -1.77%
10:16aBULTEN : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO
PU
10:01aBULTEN : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO
AQ
10/22BULTEN : Q3 report 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulten : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 10:16am EST

Bulten AB (publ) has appointed Anna Åkerblad as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will assume the position at the latest in the beginning of March 2021 and will be a member of the Group Management.

Anna Åkerblad is currently Group CFO at Absolent Group. Prior to that, she was Group CFO at Axel Christiernsson International AB for ten years and has also held senior finance positions within BIM Kemi and as an auditor and consultant at Deloitte. Anna was born in 1975 and has a Msc. in Business Administration from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

'I am very happy to welcome Anna to Bulten. Anna has a broad experience both in leading financial organizations in the global industry and in strategic change work and will be a key person in the continued development of Bulten ', says Anders Nyström, President and CEO of Bulten AB.

Anna succeeds Claes Lundqvist, who has been acting CFO since 1 August 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Nyström, President and CEO, Bulten
Tel: + 46 (0)31‐734 59 00, e‐mail: corporatecommunications@bulten.com

This information is information that Bulten AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:00 CET on 4 November, 2020.

Bulten Group is one of the leading suppliers of fasteners to the international automotive industry. The company's product range includes everything from customer-specific standard products to customized special fasteners. The company also provides technical development, line-feeding, logistics, material and production expertise. Bulten offers a Full Service Provider concept or parts thereof. The company was founded in 1873, has some 1,700 employees in sixteen countries and head office in Gothenburg. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Back

Disclaimer

Bulten AB published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:15:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BULTEN AB (PUBL)
10:16aBULTEN : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO
PU
10:01aBULTEN : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO
AQ
10/22BULTEN : Q3 report 2020
PU
10/22BULTEN : Q3 report 2020
AQ
10/21BULTEN AB (PUBL) : s Nomination Committee for 2021 AGM appointed
PU
10/21BULTEN AB (PUBL) : s Nomination Committee for 2021 AGM appointed
AQ
10/07BULTEN : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q3 report 2020
PU
09/30BULTEN : Changes in Bulten's Group Management
PU
09/14BULTEN : appoints Emmy Pavlovic as Senior Vice President Technology and Innovati..
PU
09/14BULTEN : appoints Emmy Pavlovic as Senior Vice President Technology and Innovati..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 064 M 348 M 348 M
Net income 2020 20,9 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net Debt 2020 485 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 80,8x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 1 721 M 195 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 696
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart BULTEN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bulten AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BULTEN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 99,50 SEK
Last Close Price 82,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Nyström President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulf Peter Mikael Liljedahl Chairman
Fredrik Bäckström Chief Operating Officer
Claes Lundqvist Chief Financial Officer
Hans Eric Gustavsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULTEN AB (PUBL)4.06%195
DENSO CORPORATION-0.97%36 461
APTIV PLC7.18%27 486
CONTINENTAL AG-18.88%21 941
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.72%18 671
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.79%17 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group