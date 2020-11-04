Bulten : appoints Anna Åkerblad as new CFO

Bulten AB (publ) has appointed Anna Åkerblad as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). She will assume the position at the latest in the beginning of March 2021 and will be a member of the Group Management.

Anna Åkerblad is currently Group CFO at Absolent Group. Prior to that, she was Group CFO at Axel Christiernsson International AB for ten years and has also held senior finance positions within BIM Kemi and as an auditor and consultant at Deloitte. Anna was born in 1975 and has a Msc. in Business Administration from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

'I am very happy to welcome Anna to Bulten. Anna has a broad experience both in leading financial organizations in the global industry and in strategic change work and will be a key person in the continued development of Bulten ', says Anders Nyström, President and CEO of Bulten AB.

Anna succeeds Claes Lundqvist, who has been acting CFO since 1 August 2020.

