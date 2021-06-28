Bulten : Invitation to presentation of Bulten's Q2 report 2021

Bulten's half-year report for the period January - June 2021 will be published on Tuesday 13 July 2021 at 08:30 CET.

A presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day at 11:00 CET. The report will be presented by President and CEO Anders Nyström and CFO Anna Åkerblad via audicast.

The presentation will be held in English and can be followed live via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bulten-q2-2021. It will also be possible to take part of the audiocast afterwards at the same address or at www.bulten.com/ir.

To participate in the teleconference, please call 5 minutes before the opening:

SE: +46850558350

UK: +443333009264

Copies of the presentation will be available at www.bulten.com/ir 30 minutes before start.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Hultgren, SVP Corporate Communications & IR, +46 727-47 17 58, ulrika.hultgren@bulten.com

Bulten Group is one of the leading suppliers of fasteners to the international automotive industry. The company's product range includes everything from customer-specific standard products to customized special fasteners. The company also provides technical development, line-feeding, logistics, material and production expertise. Bulten offers a Full Service Provider concept or parts thereof. The company was founded in 1873, has some 1,600 employees in sixteen countries and head office in Gothenburg. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at www.bulten.com.

