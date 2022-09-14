Bulten : works with Polestar on development of climate-neutral electric car

Bulten has begun a collaboration with Polestar on the development project Polestar 0, which aims to build a climate-neutral electric car by 2030.

The Polestar 0 project was officially announced in 2021, and aims to create a climate-neutral electric car by the year 2030, by eliminating emissions in the supply chain. Bulten's contribution will be the delivery of climate-neutral and highly functional fasteners. This can be achieved through a combination of energy-efficient materials and processes, as well as renewable energy supply throughout the value chain.



"We are truly honored to be part of the Polestar 0 project, and to assist one of our customers in developing a truly climate-neutral vehicle. We take our sustainability work extremely seriously, and see this as an opportunity to share our knowledge, but also to learn from the other partners involved in the project," says Anders Nyström, President and CEO of Bulten Group.



"A project of this ambition requires partners at the cutting-edge of their industries and which are fully engaged in our bold vision. That's why I'm looking forward to Bulten becoming a crucial part of our team as we find solutions for developing an entirely climate-neutral supply chain. Bulten's expertise in fasteners will be invaluable in our mission and will play an integral role in pioneering new and innovative technologies to achieve what has so far been impossible," says Hans Pehrson, leader of the Polestar 0 project.



Sustainability is integrated in Bulten's strategy, and the aim is to become the most sustainable company in the fastener sector. Bulten has clearly defined climate goals both for its own production and its supply chain, which are also in line with the Paris Agreement.

