    BULTEN   SE0003849223

BULTEN AB (PUBL)

(BULTEN)
2022-09-14
65.50 SEK   -2.38%
04:20aBULTEN : works with Polestar on development of climate-neutral electric car
PU
09/12Bulten nominated as supplier for new EV platform
AQ
09/12Bulten Group Announces its Nomination as Supplier for New EV Platform
CI
Bulten : works with Polestar on development of climate-neutral electric car

09/14/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Bulten has begun a collaboration with Polestar on the development project Polestar 0, which aims to build a climate-neutral electric car by 2030.

The Polestar 0 project was officially announced in 2021, and aims to create a climate-neutral electric car by the year 2030, by eliminating emissions in the supply chain. Bulten's contribution will be the delivery of climate-neutral and highly functional fasteners. This can be achieved through a combination of energy-efficient materials and processes, as well as renewable energy supply throughout the value chain.

"We are truly honored to be part of the Polestar 0 project, and to assist one of our customers in developing a truly climate-neutral vehicle. We take our sustainability work extremely seriously, and see this as an opportunity to share our knowledge, but also to learn from the other partners involved in the project," says Anders Nyström, President and CEO of Bulten Group.

"A project of this ambition requires partners at the cutting-edge of their industries and which are fully engaged in our bold vision. That's why I'm looking forward to Bulten becoming a crucial part of our team as we find solutions for developing an entirely climate-neutral supply chain. Bulten's expertise in fasteners will be invaluable in our mission and will play an integral role in pioneering new and innovative technologies to achieve what has so far been impossible," says Hans Pehrson, leader of the Polestar 0 project.

Sustainability is integrated in Bulten's strategy, and the aim is to become the most sustainable company in the fastener sector. Bulten has clearly defined climate goals both for its own production and its supply chain, which are also in line with the Paris Agreement.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Hultgren, SVP Corporate Communications & IR, +46 727-47 17 58, ulrika.hultgren@bulten.com

Bulten Groupis a leading global manufacturer and supplier of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,600 employees in 15 countries and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2021 totaled SEK 3,730 million. Since 2020, PSM International has been a part of Bulten. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Disclaimer

Bulten AB published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
