07.06.2024 10:30:38 (local time)

Company: Bulvesta Holding AD-Sofia /in liquidation/ (BVH)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulvesta Holding AD /in liquidation/ dated 06 June 2024 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2023 annual financial report of the company

- Adoption of the report of the receiver on the company's activity in 2023

- Adoption of the final liquidation balance sheet and an explanatory report thereof

- Adoption of the report of the receiver as of the beginning of the liquidation

- Release from liability of the receiver for his activity on the liquidation finalisation

- Adoption of a decision for delisting the company from the Commercial Register and assigning to the receiver to perform any necessary actions thereof

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

