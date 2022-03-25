Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bumble Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMBL   US12047B1052

BUMBLE INC.

(BMBL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

BMBL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Bumble Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 25, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/bumble-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25104&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 25, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Bumble Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmbl-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-bumble-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-march-25-2022-301510434.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
