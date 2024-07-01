Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On July 1, 2024, Bumble Inc. ("Bumble") completed the acquisition by merger (the "Acquisition") of the outstanding capital stock of Geneva Technologies, Inc. (the "Acquired Business"), a privately held company with approximately 160 stockholders, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $17 million in cash, subject to specified purchase price adjustments. As part of the Acquisition, Bumble also entered into employment and retention agreements with key personnel of the Acquired Business, subject to customary terms and conditions. The principal assets of the Acquired Business, which is a pre-revenue company, are a social networking and communications platform for building friendship and community and related intellectual property rights.

In connection with the Acquisition, Bumble obtained from the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to its authority under Rule 3-13 under Regulation S-X, a waiver from the requirements of Rule 3-05 and Article 11 of Regulation S-X to provide certain financial statements and pro forma financial information related to the Acquisition. As a result, Bumble will not provide such financial statements and information under Item 9.01 of Form 8-K.