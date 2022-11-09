Bumble Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results 11/09/2022 | 04:07pm EST Send by mail :

Bumble App Revenue Increased 28% to $181 million

Bumble App Paying Users Increased 36% to 2.1 million; Grew 164,000 Quarter Over Quarter

Net Earnings of $26 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $62 million AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. "Our third quarter results support our view that love and connection are fundamental and enduring human needs,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Founder and CEO of Bumble Inc. “We continue to see resilient usage and engagement trends across our family of apps. Bumble App continued to gain share across most major markets while driving record paying user additions and we also made encouraging progress with Badoo. We remain confident that we are well positioned to capitalize on the long term-opportunity ahead of us." Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights:

(All comparisons relative to the Third Quarter 2021) Total Revenue increased 16.8% to $232.6 million, compared to $199.1 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $14.0 million from foreign currency movements year over year. Bumble App Revenue grew 27.9% to $180.6 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $7.0 million from foreign currency movements year over year. Badoo App and Other Revenue declined 10.2% to $52.0 million. This includes an unfavorable impact of $7.0 million from foreign currency movements year over year.

Total Paying Users increased to 3.3 million, compared to 2.9 million.

Total Average Revenue per Paying User ("ARPPU") increased to $22.96, compared to $22.81.

Net earnings was $26.4 million or 11.4% of revenue, compared to net loss of $10.4 million, or (5.2)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.8 million, or 26.6% of revenue, compared to $54.5 million, or 27.4% of revenue.

“Our business continued to perform well, even as the macro environment became more challenging,” said Anu Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer of Bumble Inc. “We delivered solid top-line growth, while exceeding our adjusted EBITDA outlook in the third quarter. We will continue to operate with discipline as we strive to deliver profitable long-term growth for our shareholders.” Key Operating Metrics: The following metrics were calculated excluding paying users and revenue generated from Fruitz. Please refer to the Definitions section for more information. (In thousands, except ARPPU) Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2021 Key Operating Metrics Bumble App Paying Users 2,088.1 1,532.6 Badoo App and Other Paying Users 1,202.2 1,333.4 Total Paying Users 3,290.3 2,866.0 Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User $ 28.84 $ 30.71 Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User $ 12.75 $ 13.73 Total Average Revenue per Paying User $ 22.96 $ 22.81

Balance Sheet: As of September 30, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents were $365.1 million and total debt was $626.0 million. Information about Bumble's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Financial Outlook: The company anticipates total revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 to be: Fourth quarter 2022: Total Revenue in the range of $232 million to $237 million, which includes: An estimated unfavorable impact of $16 million from foreign currency movements, an increase of $6 million since the prior earnings call. Impact from the conflict in Ukraine of $5 million, primarily in Badoo App and Other Revenue.

Bumble App Revenue of $184 million to $187 million. This includes an estimated unfavorable impact of $9 million from foreign currency movements, an increase of $4 million since the prior earnings call.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $57 million to $59 million.

Actual results may differ materially from Bumble’s financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. With regards to the adjusted EBITDA outlook provided above, a reconciliation to GAAP net earnings (loss) has not been provided as the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net earnings (loss) cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable, and the non-GAAP adjustment for certain legal, tax and regulatory reserves and expenses depends on the timing and magnitude of these expenses and cannot be accurately forecasted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results. Revision of Previously Issued Financial Statements: Certain prior period amounts included in this release have been revised. During the current reporting period, the Company identified certain prior period adjustments, including with respect to the recognition and presentation of debt issuance costs and refunds from third-party aggregators, for the 2020 annual financial statements, 2021 quarterly and annual financial statements and quarterly financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. These revisions were not material to the prior periods and do not affect the ongoing operations of the Company or adjusted EBITDA. A quantification of the impact of these adjustments on each financial statement line item will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Conference Call and Webcast Information Bumble will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, November 9, 2022. A webcast of the call and other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Definitions Total Revenue is the sum of Bumble App Revenue and Badoo App and Other Revenue. Total Paying Users is the sum of Bumble App Paying Users and Badoo App and Other Paying Users. Total Average Revenue per Paying User is calculated based on Total Revenue in any measurement period, excluding any revenue generated from Fruitz, advertising and partnerships or affiliates, divided by the Total Paying Users in such period divided by the number of months in the period. Bumble App Revenue is revenue derived from purchases or renewals of a Bumble app subscription plan and/or in-app purchases on Bumble app in the relevant period. Bumble App Paying User is a user that has purchased or renewed a Bumble subscription plan and/or made an in-app purchase on the Bumble app in a given month. We calculate Bumble App Paying Users as a monthly average, by counting the number of Bumble App Paying Users in each month and then dividing by the number of months in the relevant measurement period. Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User is calculated based on Bumble App Revenue in any measurement period, divided by Bumble App Paying Users in such period divided by the number of months in the period. Badoo App and Other Revenue is revenue derived from purchases or renewals of a Badoo app subscription plan and/or in-app purchases on Badoo app in the relevant period, purchases on one of our other apps that we owned and operated in the relevant period, purchases on other third party apps that used our technology in the relevant period and advertising, partnerships or affiliates revenue in the relevant period. Badoo App and Other Paying User is a user that has purchased or renewed a subscription plan and/or made an in-app purchase on the Badoo app in a given month (or made a purchase on one of our other apps that we owned and operated in a given month (excluding Fruitz), or purchase on other third-party apps that used our technology in the relevant period). We calculate Badoo App and Other Paying Users as a monthly average, by counting the number of Badoo App and Other Paying Users in each month and then dividing by the number of months in the relevant measurement period. Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User is calculated based on Badoo App and Other Revenue in any measurement period, excluding any revenue generated from Fruitz, advertising and partnerships or affiliates, divided by Badoo App and Other Paying Users in such period divided by the number of months in the period. Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. These measures include: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow conversion. We believe adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin provide visibility to the underlying continuing operating performance by excluding the impact of certain expenses, including income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, employer costs related to stock-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, interest rate swaps and investments in equity securities, transaction and other costs, litigation costs net of insurance reimbursements that arise outside of the ordinary course of business, tax receivable agreement liability remeasurement (benefit) expense and impairment loss, as management does not believe these expenses are representative of our core earnings. In addition to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, we believe free cash flow and free cash flow conversion provide useful information regarding how cash provided by operating activities compares to the capital expenditures required to maintain and grow our business, and our available liquidity, after funding such capital expenditures, to service our debt, fund strategic initiatives and strengthen our balance sheet, as well as our ability to convert our earnings to cash. Additionally, we believe such metrics are widely used by investors, securities analysis, ratings agencies and other parties in evaluating liquidity and debt-service capabilities. We calculate free cash flow and free cash flow conversion using methodologies that we believe can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, we do not consider our non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, or a substitute for, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) is defined as net earnings (loss) excluding income tax (benefit) provision, interest (income) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, employer costs related to stock-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, interest rate swaps and investments in equity securities, transaction and other costs, litigation costs net of insurance reimbursements that arise outside of the ordinary course of business and tax receivable agreement liability remeasurement (benefit) expense and impairment loss. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion represents free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted EBITDA. Operating cash flow conversion represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a percentage of net earnings (loss). Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements reflecting our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, our financial performance, our industry, and on our business and other non-historical statements, including without limitation the statements in the “Financial Outlook” section of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believe(s),” “expect(s),” “potential,” “continue(s),” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seek(s),” “predict(s),” “intend(s),” “trends,” “plan(s),” “estimate(s),” “anticipates,” “projection,” “will likely result” and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to retain existing users or attract new users and to convert users to paying users

competition and changes in the competitive landscape of our market

our ability to distribute our dating products through third parties, such as Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and offset related fees

the impact of data security breaches or cyber attacks on our systems and the costs of remediation related to any such incidents

the continued development and upgrading of our technology platform and our ability to adapt to rapid technological developments and changes in a timely and cost-effective manner

our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and successfully defend against claims of infringement, misappropriation or other violations of third-party intellectual property

our ability to comply with complex and evolving U.S. and international laws and regulations relating to our business, including data privacy laws

foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations

risks relating to certain of our international operations, including geopolitical conditions and successful expansion into new markets

the impact of current developments in Russia, Ukraine and surrounding countries on our business and users, including the impact of our decision to discontinue our operations in Russia and remove our apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus

affiliates of Blackstone Inc.’s (“Blackstone”) and our Founder’s control of us

the outsized voting rights of affiliates of Blackstone and our Founder

the inability to attract hire and retain a highly qualified and diverse workforce, or maintain our corporate culture

changes in business or macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") (and other widespread health emergencies or pandemics) and measures taken in response, lower consumer confidence in our business or in the online dating industry generally, recessionary conditions, increased unemployment rates, stagnant or declining wages, changes in inflation or interest rates, political unrest, armed conflicts or natural disasters For additional information on these and other factors that could cause Bumble’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. About Bumble Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms. Source: Bumble Inc. Investor Contact

ir@team.bumble.com Media Contact

press@team.bumble.com Bumble Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,105 $ 369,175 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 56,524 47,538 Other current assets 30,384 52,751 Total current assets 452,013 469,464 Right-of-use assets 19,784 26,410 Property and equipment, net 12,973 14,627 Goodwill 1,576,266 1,540,112 Intangible assets, net 1,673,776 1,696,798 Deferred tax assets, net 23,106 19,572 Other noncurrent assets 34,920 10,013 Total assets $ 3,792,838 $ 3,776,996 LIABILITIES AND BUMBLE INC. SHAREHOLDERS’ / BUZZ HOLDINGS L.P. OWNERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 10,504 $ 19,169 Deferred revenue 45,253 39,924 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,477 111,482 Current portion of long-term debt, net 5,750 5,750 Total current liabilities 139,984 176,325 Long-term debt, net 620,239 623,231 Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,398 — Payable to related parties pursuant to a tax receivable agreement 388,980 388,780 Other long-term liabilities 72,288 119,246 Total liabilities 1,230,889 1,307,582 Commitments and contingencies Bumble Inc. Shareholders’ / Buzz Holdings L.P. Owners’ Equity: Class A common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 129,645,692 and 129,212,949 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,297 1,292 Class B common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 20 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) — — Preferred stock (par value $0.01; authorized 600,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 1,659,765 1,586,781 Accumulated deficit (29,656 ) (60,480 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 63,832 80,360 Total Bumble Inc. shareholders’ / Buzz Holdings L.P. owners’ equity 1,695,238 1,607,953 Noncontrolling interests 866,711 861,461 Total shareholders’ / owners’ equity 2,561,949 2,469,414 Total liabilities and shareholders’ / owners’ equity $ 3,792,838 $ 3,776,996



Bumble Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share / unit information)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Revenue $ 232,639 $ 199,147 $ 661,875 $ 553,865 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 64,581 55,265 181,702 151,597 Selling and marketing expense 64,316 55,105 180,628 151,654 General and administrative expense 29,815 45,726 107,636 215,631 Product development expense 25,828 24,231 73,479 84,197 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,755 27,022 73,835 80,882 Total operating costs and expenses 204,295 207,349 617,280 683,961 Operating earnings (loss) 28,344 (8,202 ) 44,595 (130,096 ) Interest income (expense) (6,866 ) (5,676 ) (18,446 ) (18,861 ) Other income (expense), net 6,545 3,773 24,729 7,489 Income (loss) before income taxes 28,023 (10,105 ) 50,878 (141,468 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (1,618 ) (280 ) (5,756 ) 437,122 Net earnings (loss) 26,405 (10,385 ) 45,122 295,654 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,342 (3,052 ) 14,298 (26,603 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Bumble Inc. shareholders / Buzz Holdings L.P. owners $ 18,063 $ (7,333 ) $ 30,824 $ 322,257 Net earnings (loss) per share / unit attributable to Bumble Inc. shareholders / Buzz Holdings L.P. owners Basic earnings (loss) per share / unit $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.24 $ 1.57 Diluted earnings (loss) per share / unit $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.23 $ 1.53



Bumble Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 26,405 $ (10,385 ) $ 45,122 $ 295,654 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,755 27,022 73,835 80,882 Impairment loss — — 4,388 — Loss on extinguishment of long term debt — — — 3,398 Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps (4,774 ) (46 ) (18,404 ) (2,789 ) Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (27,004 ) 5,221 (46,399 ) 77,659 Changes in fair value of investments in equity securities (38 ) — (38 ) — Non-cash lease expense 1,106 1,390 3,479 4,247 Deferred income tax (2,608 ) 30 (6,501 ) (443,096 ) Stock-based compensation expense 37,175 23,763 77,179 99,502 Net foreign exchange difference (8,878 ) 556 (14,413 ) (2,257 ) Other, net (1,245 ) 317 (1,140 ) 3,727 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,433 ) 20,784 (5,176 ) (4,954 ) Other current assets (815 ) 155 20,261 (5,284 ) Accounts payable (684 ) (4,508 ) (9,841 ) (13,124 ) Deferred revenue 782 1,713 4,679 7,773 Legal liabilities (10 ) (8,004 ) (7,130 ) (45,631 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (681 ) (4,095 ) (38,088 ) (35,721 ) Other, net (51 ) 317 (44 ) 271 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 37,002 54,230 81,769 20,257 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,262 ) (3,836 ) (11,311 ) (9,388 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (69,720 ) — Other, net — 28 — 31 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,262 ) (3,808 ) (81,031 ) (9,357 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs — — — 2,358,371 Payments to purchase and retire common stock — — — (1,018,365 ) Purchase of Common Units from Pre-IPO Common Unitholders in the initial public offering — — — (973,289 ) Withholding tax paid on behalf of employees on stock-based awards (1,158 ) (9,338 ) (7,352 ) (9,338 ) Proceeds from exercise of options — 545 — 545 Repayment of term loan (1,438 ) (1,438 ) (4,313 ) (205,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,596 ) (10,231 ) (11,665 ) 152,924 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,100 (637 ) 13,641 (535 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,244 39,554 2,714 163,289 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 334,645 252,021 369,175 128,286 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period 371,889 291,575 371,889 291,575 Less restricted cash 6,784 — 6,784 — Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 365,105 $ 291,575 $ 365,105 $ 291,575



Bumble Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Net earnings (loss) $ 26,405 $ (10,385 ) $ 45,122 $ 295,654 Add back: Income tax (benefit) provision 1,618 280 5,756 (437,122 ) Interest (income) expense 6,866 5,676 18,446 18,861 Depreciation and amortization 19,755 27,022 73,835 80,882 Stock-based compensation expense 37,175 23,763 77,179 99,502 Employer costs related to stock-based compensation(1) 431 2,438 1,628 2,438 Litigation costs, net of insurance reimbursements(2) 249 2,019 4,089 3,794 Foreign exchange (gain) loss(3) (1,551 ) (2,011 ) (6,050 ) (6,042 ) Changes in fair value of interest rate swaps(4) (4,774 ) (46 ) (18,404 ) (2,789 ) Transaction and other costs(5) 2,705 2,208 6,869 21,630 Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (27,004 ) 5,221 (46,399 ) 77,659 Changes in fair value of investments in equity securities (38 ) (14 ) (38 ) (333 ) Tax receivable agreement liability remeasurement benefit(6) — (1,687 ) — (1,687 ) Impairment loss(7) — — 4,388 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,837 $ 54,484 $ 166,421 $ 152,447 Net earnings (loss) margin(8) 11.4 % (5.2 )% 6.8 % 53.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 26.6 % 27.4 % 25.1 % 27.5 % Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 37,002 $ 54,230 $ 81,769 $ 20,257 Less: Capital expenditures (3,262 ) (3,836 ) (11,311 ) (9,388 ) Free cash flow $ 33,740 $ 50,394 $ 70,458 $ 10,869 Operating cash flow conversion 140.1 % (522.2 )% 181.2 % 6.9 % Free cash flow conversion 54.6 % 92.5 % 42.3 % 7.1 %

(1) Represents employer portion of Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes domestically, National Insurance contributions in the United Kingdom and comparable costs internationally related to the settlement of equity awards. (2) Represents certain litigation costs and insurance proceeds associated with pending litigations or settlements of litigation. (3) Represents foreign exchange (gain) loss due to foreign currency transactions. (4) Represents fair value gain on interest rate swaps. (5) Represents transaction costs related to acquisitions and our offerings (IPO, the Reorganization and the secondary offering) such as legal, accounting, advisory fees and other related costs. Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also includes a loss on debt extinguishment related to the repayment of $200.0 million under the Incremental Term Loan Facility. Amounts for 2022 also include employee-related restructuring costs directly associated with our decision to discontinue our operations in Russia including severance benefits, relocation and advisory fees. (6) Represents changes in tax receivable agreement liability due to tax rate changes and unrelated to exchanges of Common Units for Class A shares. (7) Represents impairment loss of a right-of-use asset related to our Moscow office. (8) Net earnings margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes a $441.5 million tax benefit related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability due to a restructuring of the Company’s international operations.



Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Stock-Based Compensation Expense (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cost of revenue $ 807 $ 808 $ 2,726 $ 3,019 Selling and marketing expense 3,779 2,545 4,547 10,186 General and administrative expense 23,080 11,287 45,627 49,155 Product development expense 9,509 9,123 24,279 37,142 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 37,175 $ 23,763 $ 77,179 $ 99,502



Reconciliation of GAAP costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses by function (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cost of revenue GAAP $ 64,581 $ 55,265 $ 181,702 $ 151,597 Stock-based compensation expense (807 ) (808 ) (2,726 ) (3,019 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (22 ) (117 ) (84 ) (117 ) Transaction and other costs 14 — (125 ) — Cost of revenue non-GAAP $ 63,766 $ 54,340 $ 178,767 $ 148,461

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Selling and marketing expense GAAP $ 64,316 $ 55,105 $ 180,628 $ 151,654 Stock-based compensation expense (3,779 ) (2,545 ) (4,547 ) (10,186 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (27 ) (334 ) (197 ) (334 ) Transaction and other costs — — (34 ) (11 ) Selling and marketing expense non-GAAP $ 60,510 $ 52,226 $ 175,850 $ 141,123

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 General and administrative expense GAAP $ 29,815 $ 45,726 $ 107,636 $ 215,631 Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 27,004 (5,221 ) 46,399 (77,659 ) Litigation costs, net of insurance proceeds (249 ) (2,019 ) (4,089 ) (3,794 ) Stock-based compensation expense (23,080 ) (11,287 ) (45,627 ) (49,155 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (113 ) (699 ) (470 ) (699 ) Transaction and other costs (2,882 ) (2,208 ) (5,657 ) (18,221 ) Impairment loss — — (4,388 ) — General and administrative expense non-GAAP $ 30,495 $ 24,292 $ 93,804 $ 66,103

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Product development expense GAAP $ 25,828 $ 24,231 $ 73,479 $ 84,197 Stock-based compensation expense (9,509 ) (9,123 ) (24,279 ) (37,142 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (269 ) (1,288 ) (877 ) (1,288 ) Transaction and other costs 163 — (1,053 ) — Product development expense non-GAAP $ 16,213 $ 13,820 $ 47,270 $ 45,767

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Total costs and expenses GAAP $ 204,295 $ 207,349 $ 617,280 $ 683,961 Depreciation and amortization expense (19,755 ) (27,022 ) (73,835 ) (80,882 ) Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 27,004 (5,221 ) 46,399 (77,659 ) Litigation costs, net of insurance proceeds (249 ) (2,019 ) (4,089 ) (3,794 ) Stock-based compensation expense (37,175 ) (23,763 ) (77,179 ) (99,502 ) Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation (431 ) (2,438 ) (1,628 ) (2,438 ) Transaction and other costs (2,705 ) (2,208 ) (6,869 ) (18,232 ) Impairment loss — — (4,388 ) — Total costs and expenses non-GAAP $ 170,984 $ 144,678 $ 495,691 $ 401,454

