Bumble Inc., the parent company of Bumble, Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official, has today announced that Elizabeth Monteleone has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer.

Monteleone has been instrumental in shaping the company’s legal and compliance function into what it is today, alongside spearheading the company’s public policy initiatives, having worked to pass laws throughout the US focused on reducing digital harassment, as well as supporting the company in its reproductive rights initiatives.

As Chief Legal Officer, Monteleone will work closely with the Bumble Inc. Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team to strengthen the organization's legal and compliance teams across the world.

Lidiane Jones, CEO of Bumble Inc., said: “This is an exciting time for Bumble and I am incredibly grateful to officially have Elizabeth Monteleone join the executive leadership team as Chief Legal Officer. Liz brings a huge wealth of knowledge and expertise from her time at Bumble. Watching her career grow from her time as Legal Counsel in 2018 and progressing into this role is a testament to Liz’s character and a reflection of the hard work that she has put in to build the legal function into what it is today. I am so proud of Liz and the example she has set for women in leadership, not just within Bumble but everywhere.”

Elizabeth Monteleone, newly appointed Chief Legal Officer, said “‘I am honored to take on the role as Chief Legal Officer at Bumble Inc. I have loved being part of this team and seeing what Bumble has become today. From helping lead the Company through some of its most pivotal moments, including the 2021 IPO, to campaigning for reproductive rights and pushing for legislation to reduce digital harassment, I am immensely proud of the incredibly impactful work we have achieved so far. I know there is a lot more to come as we enter this new chapter at Bumble, and I Iook forward to continuing to drive impact.”

ABOUT BUMBLE INC.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble For Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

