    BMBL   US12047B1052

BUMBLE INC.

(BMBL)
Bumble Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022

02/15/2022 | 04:06pm EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021 following the close of market on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (833) 362-0206 or international (914) 987-7675, access code 3783656, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center. Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Bumble currently employs over 800 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, Paris, and Moscow. For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Source: Bumble Inc.

Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com


Analyst Recommendations on BUMBLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 768 M - -
Net income 2021 318 M - -
Net Debt 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 628 M 3 628 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,07 $
Average target price 52,27 $
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
Managers and Directors
Whitney Wolfe Herd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tariq M. Shaukat President
Anuradha B. Subramanian Chief Financial Officer
Ann Mather Chairman
Laura Franco Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUMBLE INC.-17.10%3 628
META PLATFORMS, INC.-35.28%592 567
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY25.75%48 865
MATCH GROUP, INC.-13.97%32 257
TWITTER, INC.-17.42%28 485
GREE, INC.-3.07%1 228