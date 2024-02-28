Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

San Francisco, CA

Monday, March 4, 2024

Fireside Chat at 8:00 a.m. PT

The conference fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com.

About Bumble Inc.

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

For more information about Bumble Inc., please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

