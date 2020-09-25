Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Bumi Armada    ARMADA   MYL5210OO009

BUMI ARMADA

(ARMADA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bumi Armada Wins MYR2.06 Billion Worth of Contracts From Oil & Natural Gas Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:24am EDT

By Chester Tay

Bumi Armada Bhd has secured two contracts with a combined value of approximately 2.06 billion ringgit ($494 million) from India state-owned oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd.

Bumi Armada's 49%-owned joint venture company, Armada D1 Pte. Ltd., won a $370 million bareboat charter lease of the Armada Sterling Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel to be operated in the ONGC D1 field located 200 kilometers off the west coast of Mumbai, India, the company said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

The remaining 51% stake in Armada D1 is owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas Pte Ltd.

Bumi Armada also said its 40%-owned joint venture company, Shapoorji Pallonji Armada Oil & Gas Services Pte. Ltd. (India), secured a INR9.2 billion ($124.5 million) operation and maintenance contract for the Armada Sterling FPSO vessel.

Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas owns the remaining 60% stake in the joint venture.

Both contracts are for a fixed period of 10 years, with annual option for extension of up to five additional years.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUMI ARMADA 0.00% 0.25 End-of-day quote.-52.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.84% 42.08 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
WTI 0.43% 40.441 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BUMI ARMADA
01:24aBumi Armada Wins MYR2.06 Billion Worth of Contracts From Oil & Natural Gas Co..
DJ
2019BUMI ARMADA BHD : 1Q Net Profit up 28.5% On-Year
DJ
2019Malaysia's Bumi Armada Gets $2.1 Billion Contract in India
DJ
2019BUMI ARMADA BHD : Malaysia's Bumi Armada Swings to MYR1.26 Billion Net Loss in 4..
DJ
2018BUMI ARMADA BHD : Swings to 3rd Quarter Net Loss of MYR502.8 Million
DJ
2018BUMI ARMADA BHD : Swings to 2Q Loss of MYR585.48 Million
DJ
2018Bumi Armada Swung to Net Profit in 4th Quarter -- Update
DJ
2018Bumi Armada Swung to Net Profit in 4th Quarter
DJ
2017BUMI ARMADA BHD : Malaysia's Bumi Armada Reports Profit for Third Quarter
DJ
2017BUMI ARMADA BHD : 2Q Net Profit $27.3 Million
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 203 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2020 353 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net Debt 2020 7 971 M 1 915 M 1 915 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 471 M 353 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart BUMI ARMADA
Duration : Period :
Bumi Armada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUMI ARMADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 0,35 MYR
Last Close Price 0,25 MYR
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Neal Christenson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ali Redhauddin bin Tunku Muhriz Chairman
Mark Andrew Newby Head-Floating Production & Operations
Luke Christopher Targett Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Matthew Williamson Head-Engineering FPO & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUMI ARMADA-52.83%353
WORLEY LIMITED-36.12%3 715
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-38.62%2 987
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-37.27%2 075
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-58.99%1 363
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-24.09%1 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group