Bumi Armada Wins MYR2.06 Billion Worth of Contracts From Oil & Natural Gas Corp.

By Chester Tay



Bumi Armada Bhd has secured two contracts with a combined value of approximately 2.06 billion ringgit ($494 million) from India state-owned oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd.

Bumi Armada's 49%-owned joint venture company, Armada D1 Pte. Ltd., won a $370 million bareboat charter lease of the Armada Sterling Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel to be operated in the ONGC D1 field located 200 kilometers off the west coast of Mumbai, India, the company said in a stock exchange filing Friday.

The remaining 51% stake in Armada D1 is owned by Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas Pte Ltd.

Bumi Armada also said its 40%-owned joint venture company, Shapoorji Pallonji Armada Oil & Gas Services Pte. Ltd. (India), secured a INR9.2 billion ($124.5 million) operation and maintenance contract for the Armada Sterling FPSO vessel.

Shapoorji Pallonji Oil & Gas owns the remaining 60% stake in the joint venture.

Both contracts are for a fixed period of 10 years, with annual option for extension of up to five additional years.

