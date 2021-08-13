Bumitama Agri : FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

BUMITAMA AGRI LTD. (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 200516741R) Unaudited condensed interim financial statements For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Table of Content Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .............................................................................................................. 1 B. Condensed interim statements of financial position............................................................... 2 C. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity.............................................................. 3 D. Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows .................................................. 4 E. Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ..................................... 6 F. Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2 ................................................... 14

Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Group Note 1H2021 1H2020 Change IDR million IDR million (%) Revenue 4 5,438,195 4,002,486 35.9% Cost of sales 5 (4,273,361) (2,964,108) 44.2% Gross profit 1,164,834 1,038,378 12.2% Interest income 97,935 99,695 -1.8% Selling expenses (157,308) (140,958) 11.6% General and administrative expenses 7 (182,399) (141,061) 29.3% Finance cost (79,413) (97,956) -18.9% Foreign exchange loss (109,897) (102,932) 6.8% Other income, net 10,906 6,501 n.m. Profit before taxation 744,658 661,667 12.5% Taxation 8 (165,462) (139,134) 18.9% Profit for the period 579,196 522,533 10.8% Other comprehensive income Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation loss (19,379) (31,736) -38.9% Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities (7,842) (42,935) -81.7% Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (27,221) (74,671) -63.5% Total comprehensive income for the period 551,975 447,862 23.2% Profit and other comprehensive income attributable to: Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 484,030 441,251 9.7% Non-controlling interests 95,166 81,282 17.1% 579,196 522,533 10.8% Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 456,809 366,580 24.6% Non-controlling interests 95,166 81,282 17.1% 551,975 447,862 23.2% EBITDA 1,190,866 1,078,029 10.5% Earnings per share for profit for the period attributable to the owners of the Company during the period *) Basic and diluted (IDR per share) 277 253 *) based on weighted average number of shares n.m. - not meaningful The accompanying explanatory notes form an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -

Condensed interim statements of financial position Note ASSETS Non-current assets Plasma receivables 11 Property, plant and equipment 12 Bearer plants 13 Land use rights Investment in subsidiaries Intangible assets 14 Derivative financial assets Deferred tax assets Due from subsidiaries Total Non-current assets Current assets Biological assets Inventories Deferred charges Trade and other receivables Due from related companies Plasma receivables 11 Prepayments and advances Dividend receivables Prepaid taxes Cash and short-term deposits Total Current assets Total Assets LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 Trade and other payables Accrued operating expenses Dividend payables to non-controlling interests Sales advances Income taxes payable Total Current liabilities Non-current liabilities GroupCompany 30-June-202131-Dec-202030-June-202131-Dec-2020 IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million 2,622,899 2,639,567 - - 3,875,488 3,813,214 1,821 2,250 7,665,476 7,725,442 - - 974,959 971,853 - - - - 2,133,317 2,075,776 180,326 182,606 - - - 72,763 - 72,763 198,989 209,491 - - - - 6,417,717 6,467,014 15,518,137 15,614,936 8,552,855 8,617,803 383,547 294,010 - - 808,613 852,402 - - 8,472 7,831 - - 134,872 70,637 361 327 50 50 - - 64,496 64,496 - - 15,453 31,610 263 189 - - - 442,315 544,042 504,875 86 58 202,380 791,953 18,933 274,427 2,161,925 2,617,864 19,643 717,316 17,680,062 18,232,800 8,572,498 9,335,119 260,928 282,100 260,928 282,100 537,919 598,755 458 2,158 211,100 221,201 49,871 50,259 - 54,595 - - 281,528 281,120 - - 154,674 284,301 12 37 1,446,149 1,722,072 311,269 334,554 Deferred tax liabilities 144,946 137,607 - - Loans and borrowings 15 2,823,384 3,282,436 2,823,384 3,282,436 Islamic medium term notes 16 2,443,870 2,443,238 2,443,870 2,443,238 Post employment benefits 101,092 101,092 - - Derivative financial liabilities 13,191 12,512 13,191 12,512 Total Non-current liabilities 5,526,483 5,976,885 5,280,445 5,738,186 Total Liabilities 6,972,632 7,698,957 5,591,714 6,072,740 Net Assets 10,707,430 10,533,843 2,980,784 3,262,379 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 17 1,807,045 1,807,045 1,807,045 1,807,045 Treasury shares 17 (161,366) (161,366) (161,366) (161,366) Other reserves (221,277) (213,435) (5,201) 2,641 Retained earnings 7,869,770 7,764,128 197,842 561,915 Foreign currency translation reserve (199,076) (179,697) 1,142,464 1,052,144 9,095,096 9,016,675 2,980,784 3,262,379 Non-controlling interests 1,612,334 1,517,168 - - Total Equity 10,707,430 10,533,843 2,980,784 3,262,379 The accompanying explanatory notes form an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 -

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity ------ Attributable to owners of the Group ------ Foreign Total share Non- Share Treasury Retained Other currency controlling Total equity Group Note capital and capital shares earnings reserves translation interests reserves reserve IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million Opening balance at 1 January 2021 1,807,045 (161,366) 7,764,128 (213,435) (179,697) 9,016,675 1,517,168 10,533,843 Profit for the period - - 484,030 - - 484,030 95,166 579,196 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (19,379) (19,379) - (19,379) Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities - - - (7,842) - (7,842) - (7,842) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - 484,030 (7,842) (19,379) 456,809 95,166 551,975 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Dividends on ordinary shares 9 - - (378,388) - - (378,388) - (378,388) Closing balance at 30 June 2021 1,807,045 (161,366) 7,869,770 (221,277) (199,076) 9,095,096 1,612,334 10,707,430 Opening balance at 1 January 2020 1,807,045 (147,449) 6,814,530 (201,717) (190,363) 8,082,046 1,349,134 9,431,180 Profit for the period - - 441,251 - - 441,251 81,282 522,533 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (31,736) (31,736) - (31,736) Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets - - - (42,935) - (42,935) - (42,935) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - 441,251 (42,935) (31,736) 366,580 81,282 447,862 Distribution to owners: Contribution from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 20,105 20,105 Buy-back of ordinary shares - (13,917) - - - (13,917) - (13,917) Dividends on ordinary shares 9 - - (91,127) - - (91,127) (26,807) (117,934) Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries: - Increase in ownership in subsidiaries without a change in control - - - 5,807 - 5,807 (5,807) - Closing balance at 30 June 2020 1,807,045 (161,366) 7,164,654 (238,845) (222,099) 8,349,389 1,417,907 9,767,296 ------ Attributable to owners of the Company ------ Foreign Total share Share Treasury Retained Other currency Company Note capital and capital shares earnings reserves translation reserves reserves IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million IDR million Opening balance at 1 January 2021 1,807,045 (161,366) 561,915 2,641 1,052,144 3,262,379 Profit for the period - - 14,315 - - 14,315 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 90,320 90,320 Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities - - - (7,842) - (7,842) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - 14,315 (7,842) 90,320 96,793 Distribution to owners: Dividends on ordinary shares 9 - - (378,388) - - (378,388) Closing balance at 30 June 2021 1,807,045 (161,366) 197,842 (5,201) 1,142,464 2,980,784 Opening balance at 1 January 2020 1,807,045 (147,449) 223,151 4,864 982,841 2,870,452 Profit for the period - - 51,231 - - 51,231 Other comprehensive income: - Foreign currency translation gain - - - - 86,451 86,451 Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets - - - (42,935) - (42,935) Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - 51,231 (42,935) 86,451 94,747 Distribution to owners: Buy-back of ordinary shares - (13,917) - - - (13,917) Dividends on ordinary shares 9 - - (91,127) - - (91,127) Closing balance at 30 June 2020 1,807,045 (161,366) 183,255 (38,071) 1,069,292 2,860,155 The accompanying explanatory notes form an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 -

