Bumitama Agri : FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUMITAMA AGRI LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200516741R)

Unaudited condensed interim financial statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

Table of Content

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other

comprehensive income ..............................................................................................................

1

B.

Condensed interim statements of financial position...............................................................

2

C.

Condensed interim statements of changes in equity..............................................................

3

D.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows ..................................................

4

E.

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements .....................................

6

F.

Other information required by Listing Rule Appendix 7.2 ...................................................

14

  1. Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

Note

1H2021

1H2020

Change

IDR million

IDR million

(%)

Revenue

4

5,438,195

4,002,486

35.9%

Cost of sales

5

(4,273,361)

(2,964,108)

44.2%

Gross profit

1,164,834

1,038,378

12.2%

Interest income

97,935

99,695

-1.8%

Selling expenses

(157,308)

(140,958)

11.6%

General and administrative expenses

7

(182,399)

(141,061)

29.3%

Finance cost

(79,413)

(97,956)

-18.9%

Foreign exchange loss

(109,897)

(102,932)

6.8%

Other income, net

10,906

6,501

n.m.

Profit before taxation

744,658

661,667

12.5%

Taxation

8

(165,462)

(139,134)

18.9%

Profit for the period

579,196

522,533

10.8%

Other comprehensive income

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation loss

(19,379)

(31,736)

-38.9%

Fair value reserve on derivative financial

assets/liabilities

(7,842)

(42,935)

-81.7%

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(27,221)

(74,671)

-63.5%

Total comprehensive income for the period

551,975

447,862

23.2%

Profit and other comprehensive income attributable to:

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

484,030

441,251

9.7%

Non-controlling interests

95,166

81,282

17.1%

579,196

522,533

10.8%

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

456,809

366,580

24.6%

Non-controlling interests

95,166

81,282

17.1%

551,975

447,862

23.2%

EBITDA

1,190,866

1,078,029

10.5%

Earnings per share for profit for the period attributable to

the owners of the Company during the period *)

Basic and diluted (IDR per share)

277

253

*) based on weighted average number of shares n.m. - not meaningful

The accompanying explanatory notes form an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 1 -

  1. Condensed interim statements of financial position

Note

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Plasma receivables

11

Property, plant and equipment

12

Bearer plants

13

Land use rights

Investment in subsidiaries

Intangible assets

14

Derivative financial assets

Deferred tax assets

Due from subsidiaries

Total Non-current assets

Current assets

Biological assets

Inventories

Deferred charges

Trade and other receivables

Due from related companies

Plasma receivables

11

Prepayments and advances

Dividend receivables

Prepaid taxes

Cash and short-term deposits

Total Current assets

Total Assets

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

15

Trade and other payables

Accrued operating expenses

Dividend payables to non-controlling interests

Sales advances

Income taxes payable

Total Current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

GroupCompany 30-June-202131-Dec-202030-June-202131-Dec-2020

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

2,622,899

2,639,567

-

-

3,875,488

3,813,214

1,821

2,250

7,665,476

7,725,442

-

-

974,959

971,853

-

-

-

-

2,133,317

2,075,776

180,326

182,606

-

-

-

72,763

-

72,763

198,989

209,491

-

-

-

-

6,417,717

6,467,014

15,518,137

15,614,936

8,552,855

8,617,803

383,547

294,010

-

-

808,613

852,402

-

-

8,472

7,831

-

-

134,872

70,637

361

327

50

50

-

-

64,496

64,496

-

-

15,453

31,610

263

189

-

-

-

442,315

544,042

504,875

86

58

202,380

791,953

18,933

274,427

2,161,925

2,617,864

19,643

717,316

17,680,062

18,232,800

8,572,498

9,335,119

260,928

282,100

260,928

282,100

537,919

598,755

458

2,158

211,100

221,201

49,871

50,259

-

54,595

-

-

281,528

281,120

-

-

154,674

284,301

12

37

1,446,149

1,722,072

311,269

334,554

Deferred tax liabilities

144,946

137,607

-

-

Loans and borrowings

15

2,823,384

3,282,436

2,823,384

3,282,436

Islamic medium term notes

16

2,443,870

2,443,238

2,443,870

2,443,238

Post employment benefits

101,092

101,092

-

-

Derivative financial liabilities

13,191

12,512

13,191

12,512

Total Non-current liabilities

5,526,483

5,976,885

5,280,445

5,738,186

Total Liabilities

6,972,632

7,698,957

5,591,714

6,072,740

Net Assets

10,707,430

10,533,843

2,980,784

3,262,379

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

17

1,807,045

1,807,045

1,807,045

1,807,045

Treasury shares

17

(161,366)

(161,366)

(161,366)

(161,366)

Other reserves

(221,277)

(213,435)

(5,201)

2,641

Retained earnings

7,869,770

7,764,128

197,842

561,915

Foreign currency translation reserve

(199,076)

(179,697)

1,142,464

1,052,144

9,095,096

9,016,675

2,980,784

3,262,379

Non-controlling interests

1,612,334

1,517,168

-

-

Total Equity

10,707,430

10,533,843

2,980,784

3,262,379

The accompanying explanatory notes form an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

  1. Condensed interim statements of changes in equity

------ Attributable to owners of the Group ------

Foreign

Total share

Non-

Share

Treasury

Retained

Other

currency

controlling

Total equity

Group

Note

capital and

capital

shares

earnings

reserves

translation

interests

reserves

reserve

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

Opening balance at 1 January 2021

1,807,045

(161,366)

7,764,128

(213,435)

(179,697)

9,016,675

1,517,168

10,533,843

Profit for the period

-

-

484,030

-

-

484,030

95,166

579,196

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation loss

-

-

-

-

(19,379)

(19,379)

-

(19,379)

Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities

-

-

-

(7,842)

-

(7,842)

-

(7,842)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

484,030

(7,842)

(19,379)

456,809

95,166

551,975

Contributions by and distributions to owners:

Dividends on ordinary shares

9

-

-

(378,388)

-

-

(378,388)

-

(378,388)

Closing balance at 30 June 2021

1,807,045

(161,366)

7,869,770

(221,277)

(199,076)

9,095,096

1,612,334

10,707,430

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

1,807,045

(147,449)

6,814,530

(201,717)

(190,363)

8,082,046

1,349,134

9,431,180

Profit for the period

-

-

441,251

-

-

441,251

81,282

522,533

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation loss

-

-

-

-

(31,736)

(31,736)

-

(31,736)

Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets

-

-

-

(42,935)

-

(42,935)

-

(42,935)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

441,251

(42,935)

(31,736)

366,580

81,282

447,862

Distribution to owners:

Contribution from non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

20,105

20,105

Buy-back of ordinary shares

-

(13,917)

-

-

-

(13,917)

-

(13,917)

Dividends on ordinary shares

9

-

-

(91,127)

-

-

(91,127)

(26,807)

(117,934)

Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries:

-

Increase in ownership in subsidiaries without a change in control

-

-

-

5,807

-

5,807

(5,807)

-

Closing balance at 30 June 2020

1,807,045

(161,366)

7,164,654

(238,845)

(222,099)

8,349,389

1,417,907

9,767,296

------ Attributable to owners of the Company ------

Foreign

Total share

Share

Treasury

Retained

Other

currency

Company

Note

capital and

capital

shares

earnings

reserves

translation

reserves

reserves

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

IDR million

Opening balance at 1 January 2021

1,807,045

(161,366)

561,915

2,641

1,052,144

3,262,379

Profit for the period

-

-

14,315

-

-

14,315

Other comprehensive income:

Foreign currency translation gain

-

-

-

-

90,320

90,320

Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities

-

-

-

(7,842)

-

(7,842)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

14,315

(7,842)

90,320

96,793

Distribution to owners:

Dividends on ordinary shares

9

-

-

(378,388)

-

-

(378,388)

Closing balance at 30 June 2021

1,807,045

(161,366)

197,842

(5,201)

1,142,464

2,980,784

Opening balance at 1 January 2020

1,807,045

(147,449)

223,151

4,864

982,841

2,870,452

Profit for the period

-

-

51,231

-

-

51,231

Other comprehensive income:

-

Foreign currency translation gain

-

-

-

-

86,451

86,451

Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets

-

-

-

(42,935)

-

(42,935)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

-

-

51,231

(42,935)

86,451

94,747

Distribution to owners:

Buy-back of ordinary shares

-

(13,917)

-

-

-

(13,917)

Dividends on ordinary shares

9

-

-

(91,127)

-

-

(91,127)

Closing balance at 30 June 2020

1,807,045

(161,366)

183,255

(38,071)

1,069,292

2,860,155

The accompanying explanatory notes form an integral part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bumitama Agri Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
