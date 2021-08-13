Bumitama Agri : FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
BUMITAMA AGRI LTD.
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 200516741R)
Unaudited condensed interim financial statements
For the six months ended 30 June 2021
Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
Note
1H2021
1H2020
Change
IDR million
IDR million
(%)
Revenue
4
5,438,195
4,002,486
35.9%
Cost of sales
5
(4,273,361)
(2,964,108)
44.2%
Gross profit
1,164,834
1,038,378
12.2%
Interest income
97,935
99,695
-1.8%
Selling expenses
(157,308)
(140,958)
11.6%
General and administrative expenses
7
(182,399)
(141,061)
29.3%
Finance cost
(79,413)
(97,956)
-18.9%
Foreign exchange loss
(109,897)
(102,932)
6.8%
Other income, net
10,906
6,501
n.m.
Profit before taxation
744,658
661,667
12.5%
Taxation
8
(165,462)
(139,134)
18.9%
Profit for the period
579,196
522,533
10.8%
Other comprehensive income
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation loss
(19,379)
(31,736)
-38.9%
Fair value reserve on derivative financial
assets/liabilities
(7,842)
(42,935)
-81.7%
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(27,221)
(74,671)
-63.5%
Total comprehensive income for the period
551,975
447,862
23.2%
Profit and other comprehensive income attributable to:
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
484,030
441,251
9.7%
Non-controlling interests
95,166
81,282
17.1%
579,196
522,533
10.8%
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
456,809
366,580
24.6%
Non-controlling interests
95,166
81,282
17.1%
551,975
447,862
23.2%
EBITDA
1,190,866
1,078,029
10.5%
Earnings per share for profit for the period attributable to
the owners of the Company during the period *)
Basic and diluted (IDR per share)
277
253
*) based on weighted average number of shares n.m. - not meaningful
Condensed interim statements of financial position
Note
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Plasma receivables
11
Property, plant and equipment
12
Bearer plants
13
Land use rights
Investment in subsidiaries
Intangible assets
14
Derivative financial assets
Deferred tax assets
Due from subsidiaries
Total Non-current assets
Current assets
Biological assets
Inventories
Deferred charges
Trade and other receivables
Due from related companies
Plasma receivables
11
Prepayments and advances
Dividend receivables
Prepaid taxes
Cash and short-term deposits
Total Current assets
Total Assets
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
15
Trade and other payables
Accrued operating expenses
Dividend payables to non-controlling interests
Sales advances
Income taxes payable
Total Current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Group
Company 30-June-202131-Dec-202030-June-202131-Dec-2020
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
2,622,899
2,639,567
-
-
3,875,488
3,813,214
1,821
2,250
7,665,476
7,725,442
-
-
974,959
971,853
-
-
-
-
2,133,317
2,075,776
180,326
182,606
-
-
-
72,763
-
72,763
198,989
209,491
-
-
-
-
6,417,717
6,467,014
15,518,137
15,614,936
8,552,855
8,617,803
383,547
294,010
-
-
808,613
852,402
-
-
8,472
7,831
-
-
134,872
70,637
361
327
50
50
-
-
64,496
64,496
-
-
15,453
31,610
263
189
-
-
-
442,315
544,042
504,875
86
58
202,380
791,953
18,933
274,427
2,161,925
2,617,864
19,643
717,316
17,680,062
18,232,800
8,572,498
9,335,119
260,928
282,100
260,928
282,100
537,919
598,755
458
2,158
211,100
221,201
49,871
50,259
-
54,595
-
-
281,528
281,120
-
-
154,674
284,301
12
37
1,446,149
1,722,072
311,269
334,554
Deferred tax liabilities
144,946
137,607
-
-
Loans and borrowings
15
2,823,384
3,282,436
2,823,384
3,282,436
Islamic medium term notes
16
2,443,870
2,443,238
2,443,870
2,443,238
Post employment benefits
101,092
101,092
-
-
Derivative financial liabilities
13,191
12,512
13,191
12,512
Total Non-current liabilities
5,526,483
5,976,885
5,280,445
5,738,186
Total Liabilities
6,972,632
7,698,957
5,591,714
6,072,740
Net Assets
10,707,430
10,533,843
2,980,784
3,262,379
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
17
1,807,045
1,807,045
1,807,045
1,807,045
Treasury shares
17
(161,366)
(161,366)
(161,366)
(161,366)
Other reserves
(221,277)
(213,435)
(5,201)
2,641
Retained earnings
7,869,770
7,764,128
197,842
561,915
Foreign currency translation reserve
(199,076)
(179,697)
1,142,464
1,052,144
9,095,096
9,016,675
2,980,784
3,262,379
Non-controlling interests
1,612,334
1,517,168
-
-
Total Equity
10,707,430
10,533,843
2,980,784
3,262,379
Condensed interim statements of changes in equity
------ Attributable to owners of the Group ------
Foreign
Total share
Non-
Share
Treasury
Retained
Other
currency
controlling
Total equity
Group
Note
capital and
capital
shares
earnings
reserves
translation
interests
reserves
reserve
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
Opening balance at 1 January 2021
1,807,045
(161,366)
7,764,128
(213,435)
(179,697)
9,016,675
1,517,168
10,533,843
Profit for the period
-
-
484,030
-
-
484,030
95,166
579,196
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation loss
-
-
-
-
(19,379)
(19,379)
-
(19,379)
Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities
-
-
-
(7,842)
-
(7,842)
-
(7,842)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
484,030
(7,842)
(19,379)
456,809
95,166
551,975
Contributions by and distributions to owners:
Dividends on ordinary shares
9
-
-
(378,388)
-
-
(378,388)
-
(378,388)
Closing balance at 30 June 2021
1,807,045
(161,366)
7,869,770
(221,277)
(199,076)
9,095,096
1,612,334
10,707,430
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
1,807,045
(147,449)
6,814,530
(201,717)
(190,363)
8,082,046
1,349,134
9,431,180
Profit for the period
-
-
441,251
-
-
441,251
81,282
522,533
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation loss
-
-
-
-
(31,736)
(31,736)
-
(31,736)
Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets
-
-
-
(42,935)
-
(42,935)
-
(42,935)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
441,251
(42,935)
(31,736)
366,580
81,282
447,862
Distribution to owners:
Contribution from non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,105
20,105
Buy-back of ordinary shares
-
(13,917)
-
-
-
(13,917)
-
(13,917)
Dividends on ordinary shares
9
-
-
(91,127)
-
-
(91,127)
(26,807)
(117,934)
Changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries:
-
Increase in ownership in subsidiaries without a change in control
-
-
-
5,807
-
5,807
(5,807)
-
Closing balance at 30 June 2020
1,807,045
(161,366)
7,164,654
(238,845)
(222,099)
8,349,389
1,417,907
9,767,296
------ Attributable to owners of the Company ------
Foreign
Total share
Share
Treasury
Retained
Other
currency
Company
Note
capital and
capital
shares
earnings
reserves
translation
reserves
reserves
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
IDR million
Opening balance at 1 January 2021
1,807,045
(161,366)
561,915
2,641
1,052,144
3,262,379
Profit for the period
-
-
14,315
-
-
14,315
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation gain
-
-
-
-
90,320
90,320
Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets/liabilities
-
-
-
(7,842)
-
(7,842)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
14,315
(7,842)
90,320
96,793
Distribution to owners:
Dividends on ordinary shares
9
-
-
(378,388)
-
-
(378,388)
Closing balance at 30 June 2021
1,807,045
(161,366)
197,842
(5,201)
1,142,464
2,980,784
Opening balance at 1 January 2020
1,807,045
(147,449)
223,151
4,864
982,841
2,870,452
Profit for the period
-
-
51,231
-
-
51,231
Other comprehensive income:
-
Foreign currency translation gain
-
-
-
-
86,451
86,451
Fair value reserve on derivative financial assets
-
-
-
(42,935)
-
(42,935)
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
-
-
51,231
(42,935)
86,451
94,747
Distribution to owners:
Buy-back of ordinary shares
-
(13,917)
-
-
-
(13,917)
Dividends on ordinary shares
9
-
-
(91,127)
-
-
(91,127)
Closing balance at 30 June 2020
1,807,045
(161,366)
183,255
(38,071)
1,069,292
2,860,155
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.