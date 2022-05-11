Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bunge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LIMITED

(BG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
110.33 USD   +2.32%
07:04aBunge CEO to Join BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference in New York City
BU
05/05BUNGELTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05INSIDER SELL : Bunge
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bunge CEO to Join BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference in New York City

05/11/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Bunge (NYSE:BG) Chief Executive Officer, Greg Heckman, will join a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 17th Annual Farm to Market Conference on May 18, at 2:45pm ET, in New York City.

A webcast link will be available on www.bunge.com in the “Events and presentations” section.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 829 M - -
Net income 2022 2 066 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 16 741 M 16 741 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart BUNGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bunge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 110,33 $
Average target price 139,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Heckman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Neppl Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen W. Hyle Non-Executive Chairman
Julio Garros President-Agribusiness Development & Operations
Carol Martha Browner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNGE LIMITED18.18%16 741
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.87%332 734
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.59%91 228
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY21.06%53 193
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.71%47 813
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.34%45 881