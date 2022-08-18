Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bunge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LIMITED

(BG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:58 2022-08-18 pm EDT
100.82 USD   +1.35%
04:10pBunge Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022
BU
08/18BUNGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12There are two ways to see inflation data
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bunge Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022

08/18/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bunge has once again been named as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analytics, for its collaboration, leadership and alignment with values

Bunge (NYSE:BG), a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, announced today that is has been honored with the certification of being a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022. This is the second year in a row the company has been recognized by the Best Practice Institute for being a place where employees love to work. The validation provides a thorough look at how companies align business outcomes and benefits with core values and support.

“We are so proud of our team around the world that values acting as one team, driving for excellence and doing what’s right. The Most Loved Workplace designation is a strong reminder of the incredible talent we have and the support we provide to one another. Our employees should be very honored to be recognized for their passion and commitment,” said Greg Heckman, Bunge’s Chief Executive Officer.

Bunge has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® based on the scores it received within the index from surveyed employees on key factors including collaboration, vision, respect, company practices, alignment with values and the strength of leadership. More information about Bunge’s certification can be found here.

Bunge has almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries. The company has been investing and growing, using technology and digital solutions to make it easier to innovate and increase efficiency. If you want to find out more about career opportunities, check out openings at jobs.bunge.com. You can also learn more about what is like to work for Bunge by following the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BUNGE LIMITED
04:10pBunge Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022
BU
08/18BUNGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12There are two ways to see inflation data
MS
08/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Walt Disney, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Cigna, Equinix...
MS
08/12Wolfe Research Starts Bunge at Outperform With $127 Price Target
MT
08/11Bunge Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
BU
08/11Bunge Limited Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 2, 2022
CI
08/11Mubadala, Raizen in final round to buy BP-Bunge Brazilian ethanol venture- source
RE
08/10Cargill fiscal 2022 revenue jumps 23% to record $165 billion
RE
08/09BUNGELTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obli..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUNGE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 990 M - -
Net income 2022 1 713 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 15 205 M 15 205 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart BUNGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bunge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 100,10 $
Average target price 124,92 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Heckman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Neppl Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen W. Hyle Non-Executive Chairman
Julio Garros President-Agribusiness Development & Operations
Carol Martha Browner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNGE LIMITED7.22%15 205
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.30%338 291
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.21%89 786
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY27.76%48 404
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.13%47 245
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.41%46 812