Bunge Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022

Bunge has once again been named as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analytics, for its collaboration, leadership and alignment with values

Bunge (NYSE:BG), a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, announced today that is has been honored with the certification of being a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022. This is the second year in a row the company has been recognized by the Best Practice Institute for being a place where employees love to work. The validation provides a thorough look at how companies align business outcomes and benefits with core values and support.

“We are so proud of our team around the world that values acting as one team, driving for excellence and doing what’s right. The Most Loved Workplace designation is a strong reminder of the incredible talent we have and the support we provide to one another. Our employees should be very honored to be recognized for their passion and commitment,” said Greg Heckman, Bunge’s Chief Executive Officer.

Bunge has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® based on the scores it received within the index from surveyed employees on key factors including collaboration, vision, respect, company practices, alignment with values and the strength of leadership. More information about Bunge’s certification can be found here.

Bunge has almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries. The company has been investing and growing, using technology and digital solutions to make it easier to innovate and increase efficiency. If you want to find out more about career opportunities, check out openings at jobs.bunge.com. You can also learn more about what is like to work for Bunge by following the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

