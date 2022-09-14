Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bunge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LIMITED

(BG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
92.20 USD   -0.80%
05:31pBunge Completes the Sale of its Mexico Wheat Mills
BU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Bunge Limited Presents at 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, Sep-07-2022 01:30 PM
CI
09/07Blendtek Ingredients Inc. Announces Plant Protein Distribution Agreement with Bunge in North America
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bunge Completes the Sale of its Mexico Wheat Mills

09/14/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced today that it has completed the sale of its wheat mills in Mexico to Grupo Trimex. Bunge will continue to operate its corn mill in Querétaro and to serve its domestic oil and meal customers.

About Bunge

At Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have more than 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of this document.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BUNGE LIMITED
05:31pBunge Completes the Sale of its Mexico Wheat Mills
BU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Bunge Limited Presents at 2022 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, S..
CI
09/07Blendtek Ingredients Inc. Announces Plant Protein Distribution Agreement with Bunge in ..
CI
08/24BUNGELTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/22Bunge to Participate at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
BU
08/18Bunge Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for 2022
BU
08/18BUNGE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12There are two ways to see inflation data
MS
08/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Walt Disney, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Cigna, Equinix...
MS
08/12Wolfe Research Starts Bunge at Outperform With $127 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUNGE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 990 M - -
Net income 2022 1 713 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,34x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 14 117 M 14 117 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart BUNGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bunge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 92,94 $
Average target price 124,92 $
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Heckman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Neppl Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen W. Hyle Non-Executive Chairman
Julio Garros President-Agribusiness Development & Operations
Carol Martha Browner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNGE LIMITED-0.45%14 117
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.05%321 917
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.70%82 069
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY27.76%48 404
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.21%45 691
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.02%44 291