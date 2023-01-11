Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bunge Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LIMITED

(BG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-10 pm EST
97.51 USD   -0.54%
07:01aBunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2022Fitch Affirms Amaggi's Ratings at 'BB'; Rating Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Bunge Plans $550 Million Investment to Build Soy Protein Concentrate Plant in Indiana
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/11/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

To access the webcast, go to “Events and presentations” in the “Investors” section of the company’s website. Select “Q4 2022 Bunge Limited Conference Call” and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on February 8, 2023, continuing through March 8, 2023. To listen to it, please dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States, 855-669-9658 in Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 in other locations. When prompted, enter confirmation code 8444555.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BUNGE LIMITED
07:01aBunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
2022Fitch Affirms Amaggi's Ratings at 'BB'; Rating Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Bunge Plans $550 Million Investment to Build Soy Protein Concentrate Plant in Indiana
MT
2022Bunge To Invest in New Protein Concentrate Facility in the U.S.
BU
2022Bunge to Invest in New Protein Concentrate Facility in the U.S
CI
2022UBS Initiates Coverage on Bunge With Buy Rating, $133 Price Target
MT
2022US Agribusiness Bunge to Move Incorporation to Switzerland
MT
2022Bunge Board Approves Change in Place of Incorporation to Switzerland
MT
2022Bungeltd : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Bunge Announces Proposed Change in Place of Incorporation from Bermuda to Switzerland
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUNGE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 945 M - -
Net income 2022 1 754 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 14 607 M 14 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart BUNGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bunge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 97,51 $
Average target price 126,69 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory A. Heckman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Neppl Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen W. Hyle Non-Executive Chairman
Debra King Chief Technology Officer
Julio Garros President-Agribusiness Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNGE LIMITED-2.27%14 607
NESTLÉ S.A.3.96%333 308
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.89%91 920
KRAFT HEINZ3.66%51 851
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.99%49 557
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-8.06%47 369