Bunge : Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

St. Louis, MO - October 22, 2021 - Bunge (NYSE:BG), a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, was featured today in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at 16th among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000 employees.

"We are honored to be named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021. Bunge employs a global workforce of talented, innovative, and passionate people committed to our purpose of feeding and fueling the world. We strive to create an environment where employees thrive everywhere we have a presence around the world. This recognition is an affirmation of the culture we have fostered across the organization, and the amazing talent we have that fulfill our mission and live our values each and every day", said Deborah Borg, Bunge's Chief HR and Communications Officer.

Bunge employs more than 23,000 people globally. A 2020 employee engagement survey found that 87% of the workforce was proud to work for Bunge and 84% strongly recommended Bunge as a good place to work. Bunge was previously named by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies, a reflection of the company's commitment to sustainability throughout its operations.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees - but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-loved-workplaces-2021.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Bunge

At Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world's leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they're grown to where they're consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have more than 23,000 dedicated employees working across more than 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

