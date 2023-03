By Josh Beckerman

Bunge Ltd. shares rose 8% after hours to $98.49 as the company was chosen to join the S&P 500.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Signature Bank is being removed from the index prior to the start of trading Wednesday. Signature Bank was closed by regulators on Sunday.

