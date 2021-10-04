Bunge : introduces NuliGo, a revolutionary innovation in nutritional lipids

Zaandam, the Netherlands - 4 October 2021 - Bunge (NYSE: BG) announced that its plant-based lipids business, Bunge Loders Croklaan, has launched NuliGo, a uniquely structured medium- and long-chain triglyceride (sMLCT) that supports muscle building and maintenance. With NuliGo, Bunge Loders Croklaan brings an ingredient developed through insights from clinical nutrition into sports nutrition and active aging categories.

"Over the past years, we have seen a substantial increase in the prioritization of wellness and physical fitness, with people looking for functional ingredients that contribute to enjoying a longer active lifestyle. Now, as part of our continuous innovation efforts, we are proud to be the first in the market to offer our customers a functional ingredient that provides a set of benefits previously not available in sports nutrition and active aging. This type of fast energy source delivered directly to muscles is something completely new in these categories" said Dr. Emiliano Rial Verde, Vice President of Bunge Loders Croklaan Nutrition.

Answering manufacturers' needs for high value-added ingredients

NuliGo builds on Bunge Loders Croklaan's expertise in plant-based nutritional lipids and on the latest scientific understanding of lipid absorption and metabolism. It uniquely combines the rapid energy of MCTs and longer lasting energy of LCTs in a single molecule for greater benefit. By bringing easily accessible energy to muscles, NuliGo sMLCT spares protein for muscle-building, maintenance, and recovery. NuliGo, when combined with the appropriate protein, is an ideal ingredient for active adults targeting athletic performance, endurance, strength, enhanced mobility, and post-injury recovery.

NuliGo is available in oil and powdered formats and, based on clinical studies, is well-suited for the following three applications:

Sports Nutrition , as it fuels physical performance and post-activity recovery by delivering rapid and long-lasting energy sources to muscles.

, as it fuels physical performance and post-activity recovery by delivering rapid and long-lasting energy sources to muscles. Active Aging , as it promotes muscle strength and maintenance to support an longer active lifestyle.

, as it promotes muscle strength and maintenance to support an longer active lifestyle. Medical Food Products, as it combines tolerability with balanced energy delivery.

Increased consumer interest in wellness

Food brands are striving to have products that align with the values and needs of their consumers. Bringing new, high quality nutritional ingredients to market is part of this trend. The market intelligence agency Mintel and global management consulting firm McKinsey reported that the wellness market has been growing at a yearly rate between 5% and 10% and will continue to do so. Recent research shows that, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, 79% of consumers believe wellness is important. Moreover, the majority considers sports nutrition foods and beverages as essential to support wellbeing, with energy being the key benefit they look for. With the introduction of NuliGo, Bunge Loders Croklaan is working to meet these trends.

Growing the nutrition portfolio of Bunge Loders Croklaan

The introduction of NuliGo marks another milestone for Bunge Loders Croklaan and its entry into the sports nutrition and active aging categories.

