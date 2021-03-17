Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bunge Limited    BG   BMG169621056

BUNGE LIMITED

(BG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bunge : Announces Leadership Team Changes

03/17/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), a leader in agriculture, food and ingredients, today announced that Raul Padilla, President, Global Operations, plans to retire effective December 31, 2021. His operational responsibilities will be distributed internally over the coming months.

Responsibilities for external relationships within South America will transition to Julio Garros. He brings 19 years of experience with Bunge in Finance, Commercial and Business Development roles across South America and most recently held the role of Global Transformation Leader for Agribusiness, driving our new business initiatives and playing a lead role in the transition to our new operating model.

Padilla, who has served as President, Global Operations since May 2019, boasts over 20 years of service with Bunge.

“Raul has helped lead Bunge through years of rapid industry change. Since joining Bunge in 1997 with the Ceval acquisition, his leadership and industry knowledge have been instrumental in positioning Bunge as the leading global Oilseeds processor, and his legacy will long live on within the company,” said Greg Heckman, Bunge CEO. Most recently, Padilla led Bunge through the major reorganization to an agile, global operating model aligned by value chains. “With our operating model well in place, and a talented set of leaders responsible for their respective value chains, we continue to expect great things from our agricultural business as we work to drive continuous improvement and enhance shareholder value. We welcome Julio to the Executive Leadership Team and thank Raul for his dedicated service to Bunge over the years. We wish him well in his retirement.”

About Bunge

At Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to improve the productivity and environmental efficiency of agriculture across our value chains and to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to create and reimagine the future of food, developing tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have more than 23,000 dedicated employees working across more than 350 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BUNGE LIMITED
04:08pBUNGE  : Announces Leadership Team Changes
BU
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Bunge Receives Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes
MT
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Bunge Receives Shares Award Uses Portion to Pay Taxe..
MT
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Bunge Insider Gets Shares Award Sells Portion for Taxes
MT
03/15BUNGE  : Insiders at Bunge (BG) Make Significant Stock Sales Extends the Trend o..
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Bunge Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Bunge
MT
03/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/03BUNGE  : Launches Unprecedented Program to Monitor Soybean Crops from its Indire..
BU
03/03Renewable diesel boom highlights challenges in clean-energy transition
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 42 715 M - -
Net income 2021 894 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 11 070 M 11 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart BUNGE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bunge Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNGE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 82,33 $
Last Close Price 78,98 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory A. Heckman Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Neppl Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen W. Hyle Non-Executive Chairman
Raul Padilla President-Global Operations
Carol Martha Browner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNGE LIMITED20.43%11 107
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.97%304 948
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.18%80 815
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.77%47 129
DANONE11.09%46 340
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.37%36 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ