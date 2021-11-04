[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2021
84,010
-
2,257
(23.0)
2,119
(36.4)
1,224
(34.7)
September 30, 2020
78,259
(6.3)
2,933
(0.1)
3,330
24.5
1,874
19.4
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2021:¥2,166 million
[44.1%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2020:¥1,503 million
[19.3%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2021
17.60
15.40
September 30, 2020
26.15
23.03
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and the figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc. However, since the figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 have not been applied retrospectively, the ratio of change in net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 to the same period of the previous year is not stated.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2021
160,007
79,649
49.7
March 31, 2021
168,350
84,482
50.1
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2021: ¥79,502 million
As of March 31, 2021:
¥84,303 million
Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and the figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc.
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
12.50
-
27.50
40.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
20.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
20.00
40.00
March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ending
181,500
-
10,300
(2.0)
11,000
(7.6)
7,600
(9.5)
113.14
March 31, 2022
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting treatment for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
72,196,487 shares
As of March 31, 2021
72,196,487 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
5,021,866
shares
As of March 31, 2021
503,470
shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended September 30, 2021
69,557,424 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
71,693,134 shares
Quarterly Financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution regarding forward-looking statements and others)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors.
(How to obtain supplementary material on quarterly financial results)
The Company plans to hold a quarterly financial results briefing for analysts and institutional investors on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday). The Company also plans to post the supplementary material on quarterly financial results that will be used at the briefing on the Company's website in addition to disclosing it on TDnet.
Quarterly Consolidated financial statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
37,179
33,177
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
39,804
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
-
36,693
assets
Merchandise and finished goods
11,954
9,382
Work in process
1,001
1,246
Raw materials and supplies
4,317
5,208
Other
3,285
3,577
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(99)
(112)
Total current assets
97,443
89,173
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
11,134
10,870
Land
12,630
12,912
Other, net
9,447
9,900
Total property, plant and equipment
33,212
33,683
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,211
4,195
Other
5,022
4,862
Total intangible assets
9,234
9,058
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
18,658
18,491
Retirement benefit asset
1,672
1,696
Other
8,429
8,174
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(300)
(271)
Total investments and other assets
28,460
28,091
Total non-current assets
70,907
70,833
Total assets
168,350
160,007
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
28,228
27,727
Short-term borrowings
1,727
1,617
Income taxes payable
2,355
1,041
Provision for bonuses
3,666
3,514
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
179
89
officers)
Provision for loss on construction contracts
69
190
Other
13,617
11,883
Total current liabilities
49,844
46,063
Non-current liabilities
Convertible-bond-type bonds with share acquisition
10,000
10,000
rights
Long-term borrowings
21
6
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
366
255
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
19,102
19,202
Asset retirement obligations
50
51
Other
4,481
4,778
Total non-current liabilities
34,023
34,293
Total liabilities
83,868
80,357
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
15,051
15,051
Capital surplus
12,304
12,323
Retained earnings
54,171
53,416
Treasury shares
(157)
(5,157)
Total shareholders' equity
81,370
75,634
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,960
4,087
Revaluation reserve for land
(76)
(76)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(995)
(187)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
45
44
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,933
3,867
Non-controlling interests
178
147
Total net assets
84,482
79,649
Total liabilities and net assets
168,350
160,007
- 5 -
