[Summary] Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) November 4, 2021 Company name: Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 5930 URL: https://www.bunka-s.co.jp/ Representative: Hiroyuki Ogura, Representative Director and President Inquiries: Koichi Nishimura, Operating Officer and Manager of Accounting Department TEL: +81-3-5844-7200

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 4, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 1, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % September 30, 2021 84,010 - 2,257 (23.0) 2,119 (36.4) 1,224 (34.7) September 30, 2020 78,259 (6.3) 2,933 (0.1) 3,330 24.5 1,874 19.4

Note: Comprehensive income For the six months ended September 30, 2021:¥2,166 million [44.1%] For the six months ended September 30, 2020:¥1,503 million [19.3%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2021 17.60 15.40 September 30, 2020 26.15 23.03

Note: The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and the figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc. However, since the figures for the first six months of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 have not been applied retrospectively, the ratio of change in net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 to the same period of the previous year is not stated.

