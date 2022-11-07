Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHLL   US1206132037

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

(BHLL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:54 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.0721 USD   +2.50%
07:35aBunker Hill Mining Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, Nov 18-19, 2022
NE
11/04BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition or Plan of Operation (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/04Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bunker Hill Mining Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt, Nov 18-19, 2022

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Bunker Hill Mining (CSE: BNKR) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Bunker Hill Mining management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 16:15 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Bunker Hill Mining

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp, intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Bunker Hill Mining
David Wiens
CFO
+1 (208) 370-3665
ir@bunkerhillmining.com
www.bunkerhillmining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.
07:35aBunker Hill Mining Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at the Deu..
NE
11/04BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition o..
AQ
11/04Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
11/03Bunker Hill Provides October 2022 Project Restart Update
AQ
11/03Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Provides October 2022 Project Restart Update
CI
10/21Bunker Hill Mining Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
10/19Bunker Hill Mining Secures $5 Million Payment Bond, Awards Water Management Services Co..
MT
10/18Bunker Hill Mining Announces Filing of PFS Technical Report
GL
10/05CORRECTION -- Bunker Hill Provides September 2022 Project Restart Update
GL
10/05Bunker Hill Mining Says to Issue Shares for Q3 Interest Payment to Debenture Holders; S..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,40 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,01 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,5 M 16,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sam Ash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wiens CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Richard J. Williams Executive Chairman
Pamela L. Saxton Independent Director
Cassandra Joseph Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.-75.40%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-15.67%50 298
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-12.98%41 515
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 091
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-28.86%11 062
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.33%8 014