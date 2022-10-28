Bunny : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended

DIRECTORS' REPORT

In the name of Allah the Most Merciful and the Most Benevolent.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bunny's Limited, we are pleased to present the Directors' Review Report for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Overview

We are pleased to report that during the quarter under review, revenue of your company has been increased by 26.44% in comparison to the 1st quarter of last year. This condensed interim financial information is presented in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017. The financial results during the quarter under review are as follows:

Rs. (Million) QUARTER ENDED September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Sales - net 1,342.75 1,061.93 Gross profit 301.67 246.44 Operating profit 85.29 83.94 Profit after tax 41.53 39.33 Earnings per share (Rs.) 0.62 0.59

Consistent from the prior year, all input costs remain unstable due to Russia-Ukraine war and floods in Pakistan. Management is striving hard to match output prices with input and so far, margins have been intact. Like always, management has adopted a proactive approach and is making its operations and process more effective to remain competitive in the market.

Expansion and Modernization Projects

To ensure its role as one of the industry leader, your Company is in a continuous process to update its plant and equipment with latest technology. This ensures sustainability of Company's operations in the most efficient and cost effective manner.

Fully automated new bun and burger line has been installed and commercial production has been started.

Credit ratings

The long-term entity rating of the Company is A- and short-term entity rating have been maintained at A-2 by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS). These ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.