Bunny : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended

DIRECTORS' REPORT
In the name of Allah the Most Merciful and the Most Benevolent.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bunny's Limited, we are pleased to present the Directors' Review Report for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Overview
We are pleased to report that during the quarter under review, revenue of your company has been increased by 26.44% in comparison to the 1st quarter of last year. This condensed interim financial information is presented in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017. The financial results during the quarter under review are as follows:
Rs. (Million)
QUARTER ENDED
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Sales - net
1,342.75
1,061.93
Gross profit
301.67
246.44
Operating profit
85.29
83.94
Profit after tax
41.53
39.33
Earnings per share (Rs.)
0.62
0.59
Consistent from the prior year, all input costs remain unstable due to Russia-Ukraine war and floods in Pakistan. Management is striving hard to match output prices with input and so far, margins have been intact. Like always, management has adopted a proactive approach and is making its operations and process more effective to remain competitive in the market.
Expansion and Modernization Projects
To ensure its role as one of the industry leader, your Company is in a continuous process to update its plant and equipment with latest technology. This ensures sustainability of Company's operations in the most efficient and cost effective manner.
Fully automated new bun and burger line has been installed and commercial production has been started.
Credit ratings
The long-term entity rating of the Company is A- and short-term entity rating have been maintained at A-2 by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS). These ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.
Contingencies and Commitments
There has been no major changes in commitments affecting financial position of the Company's affairs between the balance sheet date and the date of this report.
Acknowledgments
We thank our various stakeholders including the shareholders, bankers and others in the faith entrusted in the Company that helped significant growth over last year. We look forward to this unwavering support and confidence from these stakeholders to help the Company grow further and expand its product portfolio.
We would also like to thank the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited for their continued support and cooperation towards the Company. We hope that this support would continue in the future.
We also acknowledge the efforts of our dedicated and talented human resource for the hard work they put in to help realize the outstanding operational growth. We expect continued efforts from our employees to attain higher goals going forward.
The Board also wishes to place on record its gratitude for the co-operation extended by Government of Pakistan and strategic partners including its customers and suppliers.
BUNNY'S LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Audited
Note
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
-------------- Rupees --------------
ASSETS
Audited
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4
2,572,577,602
2,576,957,305
Intangible assets
5
70,223,201
70,225,828
Long term security deposits
9,065,538
9,065,538
2,651,866,341
2,656,248,671
Current assets
Stores, spares and loose tools
13,662,029
14,352,153
Stock-in-trade
6
547,409,427
489,166,590
Trade debts - unsecured
430,844,861
411,896,648
Advances, deposits and prepayments
242,723,985
225,228,001
Cash and bank balances
7
7,294,604
1,445,986
1,241,934,906
1,142,089,378
Total assets
3,893,801,247
3,798,338,049
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Authorized share capital
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
100,000,000 Ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each .
Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital
8
668,052,700
668,052,700
Capital reserves
9
49,713,670
49,713,670
Un-appropriated profits
1,227,648,838
1,186,116,953
1,945,415,208
1,903,883,323
Non-current liabilities
Long term finances - secured
10
431,761,820
439,123,726
Lease liabilities
11
73,997,455
59,294,227
Long term advances - unsecured
9,559,923
9,630,423
Deferred liabilities
12
286,449,538
263,460,660
801,768,738
771,509,036
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
400,761,756
400,265,369
Contract liability
19,213,242
19,159,960
Unclaimed dividend
765,699
765,699
Accrued mark-up on secured loans
24,973,058
29,893,478
Short term borrowings
14
441,936,283
385,486,283
Current portion of long term finances and leases - secured
216,010,490
234,281,970
Provision for taxation - net
42,956,774
53,092,932
1,146,617,301
1,122,945,690
Contingencies and commitments
15
Total equity and liabilities
3,893,801,247
3,798,338,049
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
BUNNY'S LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Note
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
-------------- Rupees --------------
Revenue - net
1,342,752,803
1,061,932,209
Cost of sales
(1,041,079,888)
(815,496,011)
Gross profit
301,672,915
246,436,198
Operating expenses
Administrative and general
58,452,185
52,164,457
Selling and distribution
157,930,235
110,331,269
(216,382,420)
(162,495,726)
Operating profit
85,290,495
83,940,472
Other operating expenses
(3,562,224)
(3,778,278)
Other income
2,153,531
5,680,902
Finance cost
(29,216,823)
(23,545,713)
(30,625,516)
(21,643,089)
Profit before taxation
54,664,980
62,297,384
Taxation
(13,133,095)
(22,966,623)
Profit after taxation
41,531,885
39,330,761
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
41,531,885
39,330,761
Earning per share - basic & diluted
16
0.62
0.59
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
