  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Bunny's Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNL   PK0015701011

BUNNY'S LIMITED

(BNL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
21.00 PKR   -4.85%
Bunny : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended
PU
Bunny's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Bunny : Financial Results for the Year Ended
PU
Bunny : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended

10/28/2022 | 02:13am EDT
VISION AND MISSION STATEMENT

VISION

Make quality food for better life.

MISSION

Product innovation with optimal quality, taste and nutrition. To create value, inspire moments and deliver wellness.

COMPANY PROFILE

Board of Directors

Mrs. Saadia Omar

Chairperson

Mr. Omar Shafiq Chaudhry

Chief Executive

Miss Mahnoor Chaudhry

Director

Miss Mahnan Omar

Director

Miss Maya Omar

Director

Mr. Rafi Uz Zaman Awan

Director

Mr. Moazzam Iftikhar Ahmed

Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Rafi Uz Zaman Awan

Chairman

Miss Mahnoor Chaudhry

Member

Mrs. Saadia Omer

Member

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Muhammad Shafique

Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Zubair

Auditors

Aslam Malik & Co. Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Samba Bank Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

PAIR Investment Bank Limited

First Women Bank Limited

Pak Libya Investment Company (Pvt.) Limited

Share Registrar

F.D. Registrar Services (SMC-Pvt.) Limited

17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower-A, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi-74000

Ph# 9921-35478192-93, Dir# 9221-32271905-6, Fax# 9221-32621233

Legal Advisor

Moazzam Ali Shah Associates

Head Office

105/A, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore

Email

bunnys@brain.net.pk

Website

www.bunnys.com.pk

DIRECTORS' REPORT

In the name of Allah the Most Merciful and the Most Benevolent.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bunny's Limited, we are pleased to present the Directors' Review Report for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Overview

We are pleased to report that during the quarter under review, revenue of your company has been increased by 26.44% in comparison to the 1st quarter of last year. This condensed interim financial information is presented in accordance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017. The financial results during the quarter under review are as follows:

Rs. (Million)

QUARTER ENDED

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Sales - net

1,342.75

1,061.93

Gross profit

301.67

246.44

Operating profit

85.29

83.94

Profit after tax

41.53

39.33

Earnings per share (Rs.)

0.62

0.59

Consistent from the prior year, all input costs remain unstable due to Russia-Ukraine war and floods in Pakistan. Management is striving hard to match output prices with input and so far, margins have been intact. Like always, management has adopted a proactive approach and is making its operations and process more effective to remain competitive in the market.

Expansion and Modernization Projects

To ensure its role as one of the industry leader, your Company is in a continuous process to update its plant and equipment with latest technology. This ensures sustainability of Company's operations in the most efficient and cost effective manner.

Fully automated new bun and burger line has been installed and commercial production has been started.

Credit ratings

The long-term entity rating of the Company is A- and short-term entity rating have been maintained at A-2 by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS). These ratings denote a very low expectation of credit risk emanating from a very strong capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

Contingencies and Commitments

There has been no major changes in commitments affecting financial position of the Company's affairs between the balance sheet date and the date of this report.

Acknowledgments

We thank our various stakeholders including the shareholders, bankers and others in the faith entrusted in the Company that helped significant growth over last year. We look forward to this unwavering support and confidence from these stakeholders to help the Company grow further and expand its product portfolio.

We would also like to thank the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited for their continued support and cooperation towards the Company. We hope that this support would continue in the future.

We also acknowledge the efforts of our dedicated and talented human resource for the hard work they put in to help realize the outstanding operational growth. We expect continued efforts from our employees to attain higher goals going forward.

The Board also wishes to place on record its gratitude for the co-operation extended by Government of Pakistan and strategic partners including its customers and suppliers.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Director

Lahore

October 28, 2022

BUNNY'S LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Audited

Note

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

-------------- Rupees --------------

ASSETS

Audited

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4

2,572,577,602

2,576,957,305

Intangible assets

5

70,223,201

70,225,828

Long term security deposits

9,065,538

9,065,538

2,651,866,341

2,656,248,671

Current assets

Stores, spares and loose tools

13,662,029

14,352,153

Stock-in-trade

6

547,409,427

489,166,590

Trade debts - unsecured

430,844,861

411,896,648

Advances, deposits and prepayments

242,723,985

225,228,001

Cash and bank balances

7

7,294,604

1,445,986

1,241,934,906

1,142,089,378

Total assets

3,893,801,247

3,798,338,049

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Authorized share capital

1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000

100,000,000 Ordinary shares of Rs.10/- each .

Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital

8

668,052,700

668,052,700

Capital reserves

9

49,713,670

49,713,670

Un-appropriated profits

1,227,648,838

1,186,116,953

1,945,415,208

1,903,883,323

Non-current liabilities

Long term finances - secured

10

431,761,820

439,123,726

Lease liabilities

11

73,997,455

59,294,227

Long term advances - unsecured

9,559,923

9,630,423

Deferred liabilities

12

286,449,538

263,460,660

801,768,738

771,509,036

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

400,761,756

400,265,369

Contract liability

19,213,242

19,159,960

Unclaimed dividend

765,699

765,699

Accrued mark-up on secured loans

24,973,058

29,893,478

Short term borrowings

14

441,936,283

385,486,283

Current portion of long term finances and leases - secured

216,010,490

234,281,970

Provision for taxation - net

42,956,774

53,092,932

1,146,617,301

1,122,945,690

Contingencies and commitments

15

Total equity and liabilities

3,893,801,247

3,798,338,049

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Officer

BUNNY'S LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Note

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

-------------- Rupees --------------

Revenue - net

1,342,752,803

1,061,932,209

Cost of sales

(1,041,079,888)

(815,496,011)

Gross profit

301,672,915

246,436,198

Operating expenses

Administrative and general

58,452,185

52,164,457

Selling and distribution

157,930,235

110,331,269

(216,382,420)

(162,495,726)

Operating profit

85,290,495

83,940,472

Other operating expenses

(3,562,224)

(3,778,278)

Other income

2,153,531

5,680,902

Finance cost

(29,216,823)

(23,545,713)

(30,625,516)

(21,643,089)

Profit before taxation

54,664,980

62,297,384

Taxation

(13,133,095)

(22,966,623)

Profit after taxation

41,531,885

39,330,761

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

41,531,885

39,330,761

Earning per share - basic & diluted

16

0.62

0.59

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Chief Executive

Director

Chief Financial Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bunny's Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 469 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net income 2022 139 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
Net Debt 2022 1 117 M 5,05 M 5,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 403 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 758
Free-Float 57,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Omer Shafiq Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Shafique Chief Financial Officer
Saadia Omar Chairman
Muhammad Rafi Uz Zaman Awan Independent Director
Mahnoor Chaudhry Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNNY'S LIMITED-34.31%6
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.33%16 685
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.2.26%5 853
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-1.43%4 489
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.26.35%3 511
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK19.61%3 464