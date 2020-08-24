Log in
Bunzl : agrees to acquire US based safety business and flexible packaging distributor in Ireland

08/24/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Bunzl plc, the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announces that it has entered into agreements to acquire a US based safety business and a flexible packaging distributor in Ireland.

MCR Safety, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee, is engaged in the distribution of a variety of largely own brand personal protection equipment and other safety products to distributors operating in a number of end user markets. In addition to the main US facility in Memphis and another in Arkansas, the business has operations in Mexico, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Colombia and Costa Rica. The products supplied are principally gloves, eye protection and workwear.

In 2019, the aggregate revenue for the businesses to be acquired, which overall trade at well above the North America business area average operating margin, was US$248 million. Approximately 80% of the revenue relates to sales in the US. It is expected that the acquisition will be completed at the end of August 2020.

Abco Kovex is a distributor of flexible packaging based in Dublin, Ireland but with operations also in the UK and is principally engaged in the sale of items such as stretchfilm, polythene and paper packaging and pallet wrap to a variety of end users in the food, construction, packaging, foodservice and pharmaceutical sectors. Revenue in 2019 was €23 million. Completion of the acquisition is subject to clearance of the transaction by the Irish competition authority.

Commenting on the proposed acquisitions, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

'The acquisition of MCR Safety is an important development for Bunzl. It is a high quality business with a strong leadership team and well established portfolio of own brand products which will complement our existing product range and significantly strengthen and expand our safety operations both in the US and elsewhere.

The proposed acquisition of Abco Kovex will also complement our existing operations as it will enhance our product offering and expand our customer base both in Ireland and the UK which in turn will allow some cross-selling opportunities. With an experienced and knowledgeable management team, the business differentiates itself through continuous product innovation with a focus on sustainability.

We look forward to welcoming both businesses and their employees to Bunzl.'

Enquiries:

Bunzl plc
Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Howes, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)20 7725 5000

Tulchan
David Allchurch
Martin Robinson
Tel: +44 (0)20 7353 4200

Disclaimer

Bunzl plc published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:13:17 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 339 M 12 229 M 12 229 M
Net income 2020 306 M 400 M 400 M
Net Debt 2020 1 414 M 1 851 M 1 851 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 8 021 M 10 499 M 10 502 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart BUNZL PLC
Duration : Period :
Bunzl plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 167,25 GBX
Last Close Price 2 405,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter J. Ventress Chairman
Richard Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vanda Murray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL PLC16.46%10 499
ITOCHU CORPORATION2.80%36 610
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-20.34%32 189
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-9.30%28 053
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION6.45%15 687
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-22.11%14 927
