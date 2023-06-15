Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bunzl plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL PLC

(BNZL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:26:23 2023-06-15 am EDT
3031.00 GBX   -2.41%
04:14aGoldman Sachs cuts Diageo to 'neutral'
AN
03:52aBunzl expects revenue rise and buys PPE company EHM
AN
02:56aStocks set lower after US Fed decision, ahead of ECB
AN
Summary 
Summary

Bunzl expects revenue rise and buys PPE company EHM

06/15/2023 | 03:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Bunzl PLC on Thursday said it expects to deliver another "resilient" performance in the first half of 2023.

The London-based distribution services company expects revenue to be up between 4% and 5% year-on-year at actual exchange rates, or 1% at constant exchange rates. In August last year, Bunzl had reported a statutory revenue of GBP5.65 billion for the first half of 2022.

Bunzl said that in 2023 as whole, revenue is expected to be "slightly" higher than in 2022, when revenue was GBP12.04 billion.

Further, it expects operating margin in the first half of 2023 to "remain well ahead of historical levels and driving an upgrade to our full year expectations".

The company also announced it has entered an agreement to acquire EHM Ltd, a London-based distributor of personal protective equipment products in the UK with a revenue of GBP18 million in 2022. Bunzl said the acquisition would be complementary to its existing safety business. The financial details were not disclosed.

Bunzl shares were 2.6% lower at 3,025.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on BUNZL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 350 M 15 678 M 15 678 M
Net income 2023 504 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2023 1 355 M 1 720 M 1 720 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 10 425 M 13 234 M 13 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 22 451
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BUNZL PLC
Duration : Period :
Bunzl plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3 106,00 GBX
Average target price 3 077,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter J. Ventress Chairman
Vanda Murray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNZL PLC12.58%13 234
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION57.06%68 250
ITOCHU CORPORATION35.26%58 572
MITSUI & CO., LTD.39.76%56 771
MARUBENI CORPORATION57.26%28 904
SUMITOMO CORPORATION38.30%26 745
