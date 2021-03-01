Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bunzl plc    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL PLC

(BNZL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bunzl : makes further acquisitions in the UK, Netherlands and Canada

03/01/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bunzl plc, the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announces that it has recently completed three further acquisitions.

In January the Company acquired Deliver Net, a healthcare distributor to care home groups in the UK, with 2020 revenue of £20 million. Deliver Net is closely aligned with Bunzl's existing care home business in the UK which is expected to support Deliver Net's expansion into additional product offerings such as care home equipment.

In February the Company completed the acquisition of Disposable Discounter, an online distributor of foodservice disposable products to a highly fragmented customer base. The business has grown strongly in recent years and operates mostly in the Netherlands but has recently started to expand across Europe. Disposable Discounter generated £18 million of revenue in 2020, has attractive growth potential and supports Bunzl's continued development of e-commerce capabilities.

Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Pinnacle, a leading distributor of cleaning & hygiene in Saskatchewan, Canada, in February. Pinnacle generated £11 million of revenue in 2020 and supports a wide range of customers in the education, facilities management and care home sectors. The business is highly complementary to Bunzl's existing cleaning & hygiene business in Canada.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

'I am pleased to welcome Deliver Net, Disposable Discounter and Pinnacle into the Bunzl family. All three businesses demonstrate our continued focus on growing Bunzl through the acquisition of high quality businesses. Further, these acquisitions demonstrate Bunzl's continued acquisition momentum, with our pipeline remaining active and discussions ongoing.'

Enquiries:

Bunzl plc Tulchan
Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer David Allchurch
Richard Howes, Chief Financial Officer

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7725 5000 Tel: +44 (0)20 7353 4200

Download the Bunzl makes further acquisitions in the UK, Netherlands and Canada (PDF 141KB)

Disclaimer

Bunzl plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BUNZL PLC
02:26aBUNZL : Profit Jumps in 2020 on High Demand for COVID-19 Related Products
MT
02:12aBUNZL : Acquires Three Distribution Companies in UK, Netherlands, Canada
MT
02:10aBUNZL : Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
02:10aBUNZL : makes further acquisitions in the UK, Netherlands and Canada
PU
02/17BUNZL : Jefferies Maintains Bunzl at Buy, Cuts PT
MT
02/03BUNZL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/31BUNZL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/22BUNZL : Barclays Downgrades Bunzl To Equalweight From Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
01/06BUNZL : Credit Suisse Downgrades Bunzl To Underperform From Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
2020BUNZL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 002 M 13 972 M 13 972 M
Net income 2020 414 M 578 M 578 M
Net Debt 2020 1 770 M 2 472 M 2 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 2,76%
Capitalization 7 463 M 10 393 M 10 425 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BUNZL PLC
Duration : Period :
Bunzl plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2 656,63 GBX
Last Close Price 2 237,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter J. Ventress Chairman
Vanda Murray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL PLC-8.43%10 393
ITOCHU CORPORATION6.88%44 141
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.18%41 558
MITSUI & CO., LTD.19.79%35 725
SUMITOMO CORPORATION12.82%18 050
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-11.96%17 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ