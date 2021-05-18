Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Bunzl plc
  News
  Summary
    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL PLC

(BNZL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Bunzl : agrees to acquire healthcare business in New Zealand

05/18/2021
Bunzl plc, the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announces that it has recently entered into an agreement to acquire Obex Medical Holdings, a medical distribution business serving hospitals and other healthcare providers in New Zealand, with revenue in 2020 of c.NZD 51 million (c.£ 27 million). Obex Medical Holdings supplies a broad range of healthcare equipment and devices, and it is headquartered in Auckland. Completion of the acquisition is expected to take place at the beginning of June.

Commenting on the acquisition, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

'I am pleased to be able to announce our fourth acquisition of 2021. Obex Medical Holdings is a strong business with an experienced management team that will complement and enhance Bunzl's healthcare capabilities in Australasia. The Group's acquisition pipeline remains active and a number of discussions are ongoing.'

Disclaimer

Bunzl plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 592 M 13 592 M 13 592 M
Net income 2021 372 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2021 1 391 M 1 970 M 1 970 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 7 749 M 10 941 M 10 981 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 853
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter J. Ventress Chairman
Vanda Murray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BUNZL PLC-5.03%10 941
ITOCHU CORPORATION11.10%44 788
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION15.45%39 602
MITSUI & CO., LTD.26.83%36 101
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION1.45%20 472
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED154.71%18 317