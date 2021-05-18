Bunzl : agrees to acquire healthcare business in New Zealand

Bunzl plc, the specialist international distribution and services Group, today announces that it has recently entered into an agreement to acquire Obex Medical Holdings, a medical distribution business serving hospitals and other healthcare providers in New Zealand, with revenue in 2020 of c.NZD 51 million (c.£ 27 million). Obex Medical Holdings supplies a broad range of healthcare equipment and devices, and it is headquartered in Auckland. Completion of the acquisition is expected to take place at the beginning of June.

Commenting on the acquisition, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

'I am pleased to be able to announce our fourth acquisition of 2021. Obex Medical Holdings is a strong business with an experienced management team that will complement and enhance Bunzl's healthcare capabilities in Australasia. The Group's acquisition pipeline remains active and a number of discussions are ongoing.'

