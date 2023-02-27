Advanced search
    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL PLC

(BNZL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:30:40 2023-02-27 am EST
3061.50 GBX   +1.61%
04:03aUpbeat earnings help FTSE 100 rebound from last week's selloff
RE
04:00aStocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
03:58aBunzl profit grows in 2022 as revenue climbs; buys companies
AN
Bunzl profit grows in 2022 as revenue climbs; buys companies

02/27/2023 | 03:58am EST
(Alliance News) - Bunzl PLC on Monday hailed "another excellent year" in 2022, as it announced two further acquisitions.

The London-based distribution services company said annual revenue rose 17% year-on-year to GBP12.04 billion from GBP10.29 billion. Pretax profit increased 12% to GBP634.6 million from GBP568.7 million.

Bunzl increased its dividend by 10% to 62.7 pence from 57.0p.

"We have made further strategic progress, increasing the percentage of digital customer orders, and further supporting customers with the transition towards products that are better suited to the circular economy," said Chief Executive Officer Frank van Zanten.

The company left guidance for 2023 unchanged from its December trading statement. Back then, it said it expects a "resilient" adjusted operating profit, with its operating margin "slightly higher than historical levels".

Separately, Bunzl said it has agreed to acquire Arbeitsschutz-Express GmbH, a German distributor of workwear and person protection equipment, and completed the acquisition of Capital Paper Products Ltd, a Canadian packaging company. Both acquisitions are for undisclosed sums. Bunzl added that Arbeitsschutz-Express generated a revenue of EUR41 million in 2022, while Capital Paper had a revenue of CAD26 million, around GBP16 million in 2021.

Bunzl shares were 2.3% higher at 3,082.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 11 987 M 14 321 M 14 321 M
Net income 2022 511 M 610 M 610 M
Net Debt 2022 1 709 M 2 042 M 2 042 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 10 119 M 12 089 M 12 089 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 021
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 013,00 GBX
Average target price 2 932,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter J. Ventress Chairman
Vanda Murray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNZL PLC9.21%12 089
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION9.95%49 839
ITOCHU CORPORATION-1.16%43 807
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.55%43 692
MARUBENI CORPORATION15.58%21 790
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.74%21 706