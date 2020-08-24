Bunzl : resumes dividend after first-half profit jumps 16.6%

The company, which supplies products ranging from disposable tableware to latex gloves and cleaning chemicals to private and government sectors, said adjusted pretax profit was 306.8 million pounds ($402 million) compared with 264.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Bunzl also announced that it had entered into deals to buy MCR Safety, a U.S.-based personal protection equipment business, and Abco Kovex, a packaging distributor in Ireland.

