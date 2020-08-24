Log in
Bunzl : resumes dividend after first-half profit jumps 16.6%

08/24/2020 | 07:25am BST

Bunzl Plc resumed dividends and reported a 16.6% rise in first-half profit on Monday, bolstered by robust demand for facemasks, gloves as well as food packaging for the grocery sector.

The company, which supplies products ranging from disposable tableware to latex gloves and cleaning chemicals to private and government sectors, said adjusted pretax profit was 306.8 million pounds ($402 million) compared with 264.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Bunzl also announced that it had entered into deals to buy MCR Safety, a U.S.-based personal protection equipment business, and Abco Kovex, a packaging distributor in Ireland.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

