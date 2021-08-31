FTSE 100 flat but poised for best month since April

The FTSE 100 was flat, with miners gaining 1.4% on higher metal prices, while banks fell 1.6%. [MET/L]

Bunzl Plc slipped 2.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index traded flat but was on course for its best monthly performance since December.

British Airways-owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings, Easyjet Plc and Wizz Air fell between 2.6% and 3% after European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list.

