Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bunzl plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNZL   GB00B0744B38

BUNZL PLC

(BNZL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/31 04:05:28 am
2625 GBX   -2.05%
03:39aFTSE 100 flat but poised for best month since April
RE
03:11aMARKETMIND : Who's rocking the boat now?
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 to Edge Higher With Powell Still in Focus
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 flat but poised for best month since April

08/31/2021 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 struggled for momentum on Tuesday as banks and Bunzl countered gains in miners, although solid earnings and easing fears about early tapering of central bank support kept the blue-chip index on course for its best month since April.

The FTSE 100 was flat, with miners gaining 1.4% on higher metal prices, while banks fell 1.6%. [MET/L]

Bunzl Plc slipped 2.6% after the business supplies distributor flagged supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a labour crunch in certain markets including Mexico, Australia and Britain.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index traded flat but was on course for its best monthly performance since December.

British Airways-owner IAG, Ryanair Holdings, Easyjet Plc and Wizz Air fell between 2.6% and 3% after European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States from the EU's safe travel list.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNZL PLC -2.50% 2610 Delayed Quote.9.70%
FTSE 100 -0.08% 7140.31 Delayed Quote.10.64%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.00% 158.256 Delayed Quote.2.33%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.54% 15.9 Real-time Quote.0.37%
All news about BUNZL PLC
03:39aFTSE 100 flat but poised for best month since April
RE
03:11aMARKETMIND : Who's rocking the boat now?
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 to Edge Higher With Powell Still in Focus
DJ
03:00aBusiness supplies distributor Bunzl flags supply chain disruptions, labour cr..
RE
02:42aBUNZL : Concludes Purchases of Spanish Safety Distributors
MT
02:36aBUNZL : H1 Profit Climbs on Higher Revenue, Operating Profit
MT
02:16aBUNZL : Earnings Flash (BNZL.L) BUNZL Reports H1 EPS GBX63.30
MT
02:16aBUNZL : Earnings Flash (BNZL.L) BUNZL Reports H1 Revenue GBP4.87B
MT
02:12aBUNZL : Half yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021
PU
02:12aBUNZL : makes safety acquisitions in Spain
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BUNZL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 644 M 13 304 M 13 304 M
Net income 2021 387 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2021 1 407 M 1 941 M 1 941 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 8 959 M 12 325 M 12 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 19 853
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart BUNZL PLC
Duration : Period :
Bunzl plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BUNZL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 680,00 GBX
Average target price 2 622,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Andre van Zanten Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard David Howes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter J. Ventress Chairman
Vanda Murray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BUNZL PLC9.70%12 325
ITOCHU CORPORATION11.20%44 549
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION30.46%44 530
MITSUI & CO., LTD.28.87%36 290
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED216.51%22 771
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.71%18 619