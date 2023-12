Dec 14 (Reuters) - UK's Bunzl, which sells everyday items from food packaging to latex gloves, said on Thursday it now expected full-year adjusted operating profit to be "slightly ahead" of its prior guidance, as acquisitions pay off.

The company had previously said profit would be "moderately higher" than in 2022, at constant exchange rates.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )