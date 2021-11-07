BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE SHAREHOLDER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING (FIRST MEETING)

Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's

Resolution(1): Approved the purchase of the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") shares to a maximum value of SR14,275,332 to a maximum number of shares of 220,000, the purchase will be financed through company's fund for its entitled LTIP employees. Further, to authorize the Board of Directors to complete the purchase of the shares within (12 months) from the date of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting's Approval. The purchased shares will be kept no longer than (10 years) from the date of approval until its allocated for the entitled employees. Noting that this program is a continuation of the current program, the conditions of which were previously determined by the Board of Directors, and the approval of the Extraordinary General Assembly was obtained on 08/12/1438 AH corresponding to 05/08/2017 AD. Resolution(2): Approved the Chief Executive Team Remuneration Policy.