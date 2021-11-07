Log in
    8210   SA1210540914

BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8210)
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE SHAREHOLDER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING (FIRST MEETING)

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EDT
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE SHAREHOLDER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING (FIRST MEETING)

Element List Explanation
Introduction Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company ("Bupa Arabia") announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, (First Meeting).
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting The General Assembly meeting was held through modern technology.
Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 19:30
Percentage of Attending Shareholders 70.0214%
Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees The following Bupa Arabia Board, and Board Committee, members attended the meeting:

1. Eng. Loay Hisham Nazer: Board Chairperson

2. Mr. Tal Hisham Nazer: Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

3. Mrs. Huda Alghoson: (Independent Board member)

4. Mr. Martin Houston: (Non-Executive Board Member)

5. Mr. Nader Mohammad Saleh Ashoor (Executive Board Member)

The following Bupa Arabia Board member apologized that he was not able to attend:

1. Mr. David Martin Fletcher: Board Vice-Chairman (Non-Executive)

2. Mr. Zaid Algwaiz: (Independent Board Member)

3. Dr. Abdulla Elyas: (Independent Board Member)

4. Mr. Nigel Sullivan (Non-Executive Board Member)

Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Members of such Committees Attending on Their Behalf 1. Eng. Loay Hisham Nazer: Executive Committee Chairperson.

2. Mr. David Hunt: Audit Committee Chairperson.

3. Mrs. Huda Alghoson: Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairperson.

Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's Resolution(1): Approved the purchase of the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") shares to a maximum value of SR14,275,332 to a maximum number of shares of 220,000, the purchase will be financed through company's fund for its entitled LTIP employees. Further, to authorize the Board of Directors to complete the purchase of the shares within (12 months) from the date of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting's Approval. The purchased shares will be kept no longer than (10 years) from the date of approval until its allocated for the entitled employees. Noting that this program is a continuation of the current program, the conditions of which were previously determined by the Board of Directors, and the approval of the Extraordinary General Assembly was obtained on 08/12/1438 AH corresponding to 05/08/2017 AD.

Resolution(2): Approved the Chief Executive Team Remuneration Policy.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

BUPA Arabia for Cooperative Insurance SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
