BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE SHAREHOLDER EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING (FIRST MEETING)
Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company ("Bupa Arabia") announces the Results of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, (First Meeting).
|
City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting
|
The General Assembly meeting was held through modern technology.
|
Date of the General Assembly's Meeting
|
2021-11-04 Corresponding to 1443-03-29
|
Time of the General Assembly's Meeting
|
19:30
|
Percentage of Attending Shareholders
|
70.0214%
|
Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees
|
The following Bupa Arabia Board, and Board Committee, members attended the meeting:
1. Eng. Loay Hisham Nazer: Board Chairperson
2. Mr. Tal Hisham Nazer: Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
3. Mrs. Huda Alghoson: (Independent Board member)
4. Mr. Martin Houston: (Non-Executive Board Member)
5. Mr. Nader Mohammad Saleh Ashoor (Executive Board Member)
The following Bupa Arabia Board member apologized that he was not able to attend:
1. Mr. David Martin Fletcher: Board Vice-Chairman (Non-Executive)
2. Mr. Zaid Algwaiz: (Independent Board Member)
3. Dr. Abdulla Elyas: (Independent Board Member)
4. Mr. Nigel Sullivan (Non-Executive Board Member)
|
Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Members of such Committees Attending on Their Behalf
|
1. Eng. Loay Hisham Nazer: Executive Committee Chairperson.
2. Mr. David Hunt: Audit Committee Chairperson.
3. Mrs. Huda Alghoson: Nomination and Remuneration Committee Chairperson.
|
Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's
|
Resolution(1): Approved the purchase of the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") shares to a maximum value of SR14,275,332 to a maximum number of shares of 220,000, the purchase will be financed through company's fund for its entitled LTIP employees. Further, to authorize the Board of Directors to complete the purchase of the shares within (12 months) from the date of the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting's Approval. The purchased shares will be kept no longer than (10 years) from the date of approval until its allocated for the entitled employees. Noting that this program is a continuation of the current program, the conditions of which were previously determined by the Board of Directors, and the approval of the Extraordinary General Assembly was obtained on 08/12/1438 AH corresponding to 05/08/2017 AD.
Resolution(2): Approved the Chief Executive Team Remuneration Policy.
