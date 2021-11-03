Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The increase in profits before Zakat and Income Tax for the quarter of SR 58,209K compared with same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 34%, was due to the following main reasons: • Increase in net underwriting results of SR 22,145K compared with the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 6.9%. This was driven by an increase in net earned premiums of SR 12,054K from the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 0.5%, in addition to the drop in policy acquisition costs expensed of SR 77,117K, a decrease of 38.8% from the same quarter of the previous year. The Premium Deficiency Reserve (PDR), which was established in 2020, required the write-off of certain deferred acquisition costs. This was to offset the expected surge in claims post COVID-19 lockdown and to reserve for the impact of the enforcement of Article 11 of the Cooperative Health Insurance Law. This was despite the increase in the net claims incurred by SR 67,026K compared with the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 3.1%, as a result of the rebound in deferred claims from the abnormal low levels witnessed during the COVID-19 lockdown period of the previous year. • Decrease in the provision for doubtful receivables of SR 33,340K compared with the same quarter of the previous year, a decrease of 79.5%. • Increase in investment and other income of SR 27,602K compared with the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 43.5%. These favorable movements were partially offset by an increase in operating expenses of SR 22,673K compared with the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 14.4%, as well as an increase in Policyholders' share of insurance operations' surplus of 14.4% reaching SR 17,529K in the current quarter versus SR 15,324K in the same quarter of the previous year. Gross Written Premiums (GWP) grew by SR 382,609K from the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 12.4%.