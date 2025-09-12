HSBC maintains its 'buy' rating on Burberry shares, while reducing its target price for them from 1600 pence to 1500 pence, althouhg this new TP still leaves 30% upside potential for the stock, judging that the three-year consensus estimates seem timid.



The broker considers that first-half results will not be relevant (12% of EBIT for the year ending March 2026), and says it sees evidence of a recovery in the brand ahead of the key holiday season.



We may have been a little optimistic about the timing of the sales acceleration, but our positive thesis remains intact, HSBC says, which upgraded the British luxury goods company's stock to "buy" at the end of October 2024.