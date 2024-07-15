Stock BRBY BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Burberry Group plc

Equities

BRBY

GB0031743007

Apparel & Accessories Retailers

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:05 2024-07-15 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
744 GBX -16.08% Intraday chart for Burberry Group plc -17.17% -47.46%
05:54pm Burberry and miners hit FTSE but New York shines AN
05:34pm BURBERRY : Operating loss likely for the H1 Alphavalue
Latest news about Burberry Group plc

Burberry and miners hit FTSE but New York shines AN
BURBERRY : Operating loss likely for the H1 Alphavalue
Global markets live: Airbus, Burberry, AT&T, Boeing, Vinfast... Our Logo
Luxury Woes, China Outlook Blunt European Bourses Midday MT
CAC40: victim of a blow to luxury goods (China, USA) CF
Burberry axes CEO and dividend, warns on profit RE
Burberry plunges taking FTSE 100 down with it AN
Europe's Luxury Retailers Stocks Slump on Weaker Chinese Demand, Burberry Results DJ
Burberry: sanctioned for earnings warning CF
Swatch sales, profits slump on weak China demand, hammering shares RE
Burberry's designer Daniel Lee 'not going anywhere', chair says RE
Who is Burberry's new CEO and luxury veteran Joshua Schulman? RE
Burberry's profit warning leads FTSE 100 lower AN
BURBERRY CFO: WE ARE RUNNING A CONSULTATION PROCESS OVER REDUNAN… RE
Burberry replaces CEO as warns on profit amid sales drop AN
BURBERRY CHAIR: DESIGNER DANIEL LEE IS NOT GOING ANYWHERE, NO CH… RE
London stocks slip as Burberry's profit warning, US political jitters weigh RE
Burberry Appoints Successor to Outgoing CEO MT
European shares slip on earnings drag; Burberry leads losses RE
Burberry warns on profit as suspends dividend AN
Burberry Group Logs Lower Fiscal Q1 Retail Revenue MT
Burberry axes CEO and dividend, warns on profit RE
Burberry suspends dividend after forecasting first half operating loss RE
Burberry Group plc Announces Director Changes CI
Burberry Group plc Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes CI

Chart Burberry Group plc

Chart Burberry Group plc
More charts

Company Profile

Burberry Group plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of top-of-the-range clothes and accessories. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (80.8%): activity conducted, at the end of March 2024, through a network of 455 stores distributed between company-owned stores (227; Burberry name), concession stores (139), franchised stores (33) and other (56); - wholesale distribution (17.1%); - licensed sale (2.1%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) break down by family of products between accessories (36.3%), men's clothing (29.6%), ladies clothing (29%), and children's clothing (5.1%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (35%), Asia/Pacific (44.3%) and Americas (20.7%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
2024-07-16 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Burberry Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
8.866 GBP
Average target price
10.7 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.69%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Stock Burberry Group plc
-47.46% 4.11B
INDITEX Stock INDITEX
+17.73% 161B
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Stock Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+22.92% 83.56B
ROSS STORES, INC. Stock Ross Stores, Inc.
+7.47% 50.61B
KERING Stock Kering
-19.47% 45.34B
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Stock Hennes & Mauritz AB
-2.28% 26.65B
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Stock Burlington Stores, Inc.
+28.03% 15.94B
NEXT PLC Stock Next plc
+11.11% 14.16B
TAPESTRY, INC. Stock Tapestry, Inc.
+17.28% 10.09B
THE GAP, INC. Stock The Gap, Inc.
+10.55% 8.99B
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
