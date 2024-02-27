Stock BRBY BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Burberry Group plc

Equities

BRBY

GB0031743007

Apparel & Accessories Retailers

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:06 2024-02-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,287 GBX -1.30% Intraday chart for Burberry Group plc -2.46% -9.11%
07:38am BURBERRY : Softer luxury demand is weighing on the business Alphavalue
Feb. 21 Burberry Releases the Burberry Winter 2024 Collection CI
Latest news about Burberry Group plc

BURBERRY : Softer luxury demand is weighing on the business Alphavalue
Burberry Releases the Burberry Winter 2024 Collection CI
Olivia Colman attends Burberry's star-studded show RE
Burberry presents star-studded moody Autumnal collection RE
Burberry: down, analyst lowers target CF
UBS Lowers Burberry PT, Maintains Sell Rating MT
BURBERRY : UBS lowers its target price again CF
UBS cuts Howden Joinery; Jefferies likes SSE AN
US Markets Closed, European Stocks Edge Lower DJ
Paul Costelloe opens 40-year-old London Fashion Week with classic designs RE
Catwalks and parties: London Fashion Week marks 40 years RE
European Equities Close Higher Monday; Mining, Real Estate, Luxury Stocks Rise MT
FTSE 100 Closes Flat as Weakness in Pharma Stocks Weighs DJ
A key week for refining rate cuts expectations Our Logo
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Burberry, Cloudflare, Hershey, Lowe's, Meta Platforms... Our Logo
Hermes Positive on 2024 After Sales Growth -- 3rd Update DJ
Hermes Positive on 2024 After Sales Growth -- 2nd Update DJ
Pattern improves revenues and sees positive cash at end of 2023 AN
Kering Expects Profit Hit From Investments, Luxury Slowdown -- 2nd Update DJ
Kering Expects Investments, Slowing Sales Growth to Hit Profitability in 2024 -- Update DJ
Coty's premium fragrances, cosmetics launches drive quarterly revenue beat RE
Gucci's new designer in focus as Kering plots future growth RE
Cautious consumers and cold weather temper UK retail sales growth RE
FTSE 100 rises as UK service sector impresses AN
Estee Lauder to cut jobs on delayed China recovery; shares surge 20% RE

Chart Burberry Group plc

Chart Burberry Group plc
Company Profile

Burberry Group plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of top-of-the-range clothes and accessories. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (80.8%): activity conducted, at the end of March 2023, through a network of 448 stores distributed between company-owned stores (219; Burberry name), concession stores (138), franchised stores (35) and other (56); - wholesale distribution (17.5%); - licensed sale (1.6%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) break down by family of products between accessories (37%), men's clothing (28.5%), ladies clothing (28.5%), and children's clothing (6%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (33%), Asia/Pacific (42.6%) and Americas (24.4%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
2024-05-15 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Burberry Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
12.87 GBP
Average target price
14.36 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+11.60%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Stock Burberry Group plc
-9.11% 5.82B
INDITEX Stock INDITEX
+5.50% 140B
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Stock Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+24.35% 88.77B
KERING Stock Kering
+7.27% 56.92B
ROSS STORES, INC. Stock Ross Stores, Inc.
+6.83% 49.77B
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Stock Hennes & Mauritz AB
-20.26% 22.05B
NEXT PLC Stock Next plc
+3.74% 12.88B
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Stock Burlington Stores, Inc.
+6.01% 13.18B
TAPESTRY, INC. Stock Tapestry, Inc.
+29.37% 10.92B
LPP SA Stock LPP SA
+16.74% 8.82B
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
