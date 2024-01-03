BURBERRY : Stifel downgrades its recommendation

January 03, 2024 at 04:00 am EST Share

Stifel has downgraded its recommendation on Burberry from 'buy' to 'hold', with a target price reduced from 1,950 pence to 1,550 pence, in the wake of a 12% lower EBIT 2025 forecast on lower growth assumptions for the British luxury house.



We're still in the early days of the Daniel Lee era, and the deterioration in sector trends since last September will probably make it difficult for Burberry to prove itself in the way investors have been waiting for", says the broker.



Stifel therefore sees Burberry as "a cheap stock that lacks the catalysts for a re-rating and requires further patience from investors, as the earnings down cycle does not yet seem to be over".



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.