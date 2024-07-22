BURBERRY : Stifel reduces its target price

While maintaining its 'hold' recommendation on Burberry, Stifel has cut its target price from 1050 to 800 pence, in the wake of a reduction in its operating profit projections for 2025 and 2026 by 68% and 42% respectively.



Earnings revisions still need to stabilize for the share to find a floor", warns the broker, following the change of CEO at the head of the British clothing house last week.



According to Stifel, the strategy to make Burberry a "more democratic and inclusive" brand should result in a "stronger entry-level offer, but in a context of authentic luxury".



