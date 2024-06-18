Stock BRBY BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Burberry Group plc

Equities

BRBY

GB0031743007

Apparel & Accessories Retailers

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:07 2024-06-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
979.8 GBX -0.61% Intraday chart for Burberry Group plc -2.94% -30.81%
06:14pm BURBERRY : The near-term volatility persists Alphavalue
Jun. 14 Tesco chairman says 'no difficulty' defending CEO's $13 mln pay package RE
Latest news about Burberry Group plc

Everlasting momentum
BURBERRY : Challenging consumer environment persists Alphavalue
Goldman Sachs Lowers Burberry PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
UBS Lowers Burberry PT, Keeps Sell Rating MT
BURBERRY : no relief, Oddo BHF lowers target CF
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ecolab, Texas Instruments, Cisco, Britvic, Shopify...
Barclays raises Travis Perkins to 'overweight' AN
BURBERRY : UBS lowers price target CF
Housing stocks push FTSE 100 to a record close RE
China weakness felt as Tod's sales drop 4.7% in first quarter RE
European Equities Close Higher in Wednesday Trading; EC Forecasts Economic Growth to Accelerate in 2025 MT

Burberry Group plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of top-of-the-range clothes and accessories. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (80.8%): activity conducted, at the end of March 2023, through a network of 448 stores distributed between company-owned stores (219; Burberry name), concession stores (138), franchised stores (35) and other (56); - wholesale distribution (17.5%); - licensed sale (1.6%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) break down by family of products between accessories (37%), men's clothing (28.5%), ladies clothing (28.5%), and children's clothing (6%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (33%), Asia/Pacific (42.6%) and Americas (24.4%).
Sector
Apparel & Accessories Retailers
Calendar
2024-06-26 - Final dividend
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Ratings for Burberry Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
9.858 GBP
Average target price
11.6 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+17.67%
Sector Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers

1st Jan change Capi.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Stock Burberry Group plc
-30.81% 4.46B
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. Stock Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
+13.89% 76.69B
ROSS STORES, INC. Stock Ross Stores, Inc.
+8.23% 50.16B
KERING Stock Kering
-22.13% 40.04B
HENNES & MAURITZ AB Stock Hennes & Mauritz AB
+8.65% 28.85B
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. Stock Burlington Stores, Inc.
+20.33% 14.73B
NEXT PLC Stock Next plc
+11.36% 13.78B
THE GAP, INC. Stock The Gap, Inc.
+23.65% 9.75B
TAPESTRY, INC. Stock Tapestry, Inc.
+12.06% 9.63B
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. Stock Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
+107.97% 9.5B
Other Apparel & Accessories Retailers
