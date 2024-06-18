Burberry Group plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of top-of-the-range clothes and accessories. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (80.8%): activity conducted, at the end of March 2023, through a network of 448 stores distributed between company-owned stores (219; Burberry name), concession stores (138), franchised stores (35) and other (56); - wholesale distribution (17.5%); - licensed sale (1.6%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) break down by family of products between accessories (37%), men's clothing (28.5%), ladies clothing (28.5%), and children's clothing (6%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (33%), Asia/Pacific (42.6%) and Americas (24.4%).