BURBERRY : UBS cuts target after half-year results

November 17, 2023 at 04:28 am EST

UBS reaffirms its 'sell' recommendation on Burberry, with a price target lowered from 1614 to 1525 pence, a new target slightly below (-2%) the last share price of the British high-end clothing house.



Following the disappointing results for the first half of the year, which in the broker's opinion 'confirmed the difficult context for a turnaround', he is further reducing his estimates, as he continues to see risk for the company in the long term.



